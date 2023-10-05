No. 15 Oregon State visits California with little margin of error in Pac-12 title race

No. 15 Oregon State (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) at California (3-2, 1-1), Saturday, 10 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Networks)

Line: Oregon State by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Cal leads 39-36.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oregon State can ill afford any more slipups if the Beavers want to contend for the Pac-12 title after losing two weeks ago to Washington State. California starts a stretch of five straight games against teams currently ranked in the AP poll needing three wins in the final seven games to become bowl eligible.

KEY MATCHUP

Cal’s run D vs. Oregon State’s running game. The Beavers will look to get Damien Martinez going after he was held under 85 yards rushing the past two weeks. Martinez had topped 100 yards in the nine previous games. The Golden Bears haven’t allowed any team to rush for 150 yards this season and is allowing only 98.6 per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oregon State: WR Silas Bolden. The versatile receiver had six catches for a career-high 100 yards and a TD last week, as well as two carries for 53 yards and another score. He was the first Beavers player with a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game since Trevon Bradford did it against Utah in 2021.

California: RB Jaydn Ott. The star back had a career high 29 carries for 165 yards and a TD last week. Ott is averaging 117.8 yards rushing per game this season. The Bears are 4-0 when Ott rushes for at least yards in his career.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oregon State has won three of the last four games in the series. ... The Beavers seek their first 5-1 start since 2013. ... Oregon State held Utah to seven points and 198 yards last week. ... The Beavers have won six straight games and 12 of 13 against unranked opponents. ... QB DJ Uiagalelei is second in the Pac-12 with five rushing TDs. ... The Beavers will be without defensive starters James Rawls and Calvin Hart Jr. for the first half because of targeting penalties last week. ... The Bears have lost five straight games against ranked opponents since beating Oregon in 2020. ... Cal WR Jeremiah Hunter has a TD catch in three straight games. ... The Bears are second in the conference with 212.2 yards rushing per game. ... Cal has held four of five opponents to 21 points or fewer. ... The Bears rank second in the nation with 13 takeaways.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll