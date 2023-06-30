People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Protests in France
FILE - Alan Arkin poses for a portrait in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Victoria Will, file)
Alan Arkin dies
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)
Indiana Jones
This June 2023 image provided by the Space Telescope Science Institute shows the planet Saturn and three of its moons, from left, Enceladus, Tethys and Dione, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. In infrared, the planet appears dark because sunlight is absorbed by methane in the atmosphere. (NASA, ESA, CSA, JWST Saturn Team via AP)
Saturn’s rings glow
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Steve Young is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
ESPN layoffs
U.S. News

New California Assembly speaker pledges to tackle the state’s biggest issues

Assemblyman Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, is sworn-in as the 71st Speaker of the California Assembly by California Supreme Court Justice Patricia Guerrero, right, the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. Rivas is replacing current Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, who has held the position since 2016. Accompanying Rivas is his wife, Christen, center, and daughter Melina,7, third from left. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
1 of 5 | 

Assemblyman Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, is sworn-in as the 71st Speaker of the California Assembly by California Supreme Court Justice Patricia Guerrero, right, the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. Rivas is replacing current Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, who has held the position since 2016. Accompanying Rivas is his wife, Christen, center, and daughter Melina,7, third from left. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Assemblyman Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, looks down at his daughter Melina, 7, as he is sworn-in as the 71st Speaker of the California Assembly by California Supreme Court Justice Patricia Guerrero, right, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. Rivas is replacing current Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, who has held the position since 2016. Rivas' wife, Christen, stands next to him. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
2 of 5 | 

Assemblyman Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, looks down at his daughter Melina, 7, as he is sworn-in as the 71st Speaker of the California Assembly by California Supreme Court Justice Patricia Guerrero, right, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. Rivas is replacing current Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, who has held the position since 2016. Rivas’ wife, Christen, stands next to him. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Robert Rivas kisses his wife, Christen, after being sworn-in as the 71st Speaker of the California Assembly at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. Daughter Melina, 7, watches, at right. Rivas is replacing current Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, who held the position since 2016. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
3 of 5 | 

Robert Rivas kisses his wife, Christen, after being sworn-in as the 71st Speaker of the California Assembly at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. Daughter Melina, 7, watches, at right. Rivas is replacing current Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, who held the position since 2016. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Assemblyman Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, accompanied by his daughter Melina, 7 and his wife, Christen, right, walks down the center isle of the California Assembly Chambers to be sworn-in as the 71st Assembly Speaker at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. Rivas is replacing current Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, who has held the position since 2016. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
4 of 5 | 

Assemblyman Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, accompanied by his daughter Melina, 7 and his wife, Christen, right, walks down the center isle of the California Assembly Chambers to be sworn-in as the 71st Assembly Speaker at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. Rivas is replacing current Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, who has held the position since 2016. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Assemblyman Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, accompanied by his daughter Melina, 7 and his wife, Christen, right, prepares to walk down the center isle of the California Assembly Chambers to be sworn-in as the 71st Assembly Speaker at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. Rivas is replacing current Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, who has held the position since 2016. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
5 of 5 | 

Assemblyman Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, accompanied by his daughter Melina, 7 and his wife, Christen, right, prepares to walk down the center isle of the California Assembly Chambers to be sworn-in as the 71st Assembly Speaker at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. Rivas is replacing current Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, who has held the position since 2016. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By TRÂN NGUYỄN
 
Share

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Assemblymember Robert Rivas was sworn in Friday as the next speaker of California’s state Assembly, becoming the first lawmaker from a rural district to hold the powerful office in the state’s modern history.

Rivas, a 43-year-old Democrat representing the agricultural Central Coast area, replaces former Speaker Anthony Rendon after a monthslong power struggle last year. Rendon, the second-longest serving speaker in state history, terms out at the end of 2024 after serving as the California lower house’s leader the last seven years.

Rivas, who had a quick rise to power, pledged to lead with “urgency and unity.” At his inaugural ceremony in the Capitol, he said his priorities are to tackle the state’s housing and homelessness crisis, improve public services and infrastructure and combat climate change. Democrats hold more than three-quarters of the Assembly’s 80 seats.

Other news
Sows move around freely inside a large breeding area on farm run by Jared Schilling Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Walsh, Ill. Schilling has made his farm compliant with a California law, taking effect on July 1, that promises to get breeding pigs out of narrow cages that restrict their movement. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
California bacon law takes effect but pork from farms using cages will still be on shelves
A California law approved by voters in 2018 that promises to get breeding pigs out of narrow cages will technically take effect Saturday.
From left, State Sen. Steven Bradford, Secretary of State Shirley Weber, task force member Lisa Holder and Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer hold up a final report of the California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans during a hearing in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, June 29, 2023. The report heads to lawmakers who will be responsible for turning policy recommendations into legislation. Reparations will not happen until lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom agree. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
California reparations report urges action on housing discrimination and overpolicing
California’s reparations task force released its final report Thursday recommending how to atone for decades of discriminatory policies against African Americans.
In this photo provided by the Campaign for Lexi Reese, Reese poses for a photo in Woodside, Calif., on June 11, 2023. The former tech executive announced Thursday, June 29, that she is entering California’s 2024 U.S. Senate contest, adding another Democrat to a growing field of candidates that already includes several members of Congress. (Campaign for Lexi Reese via AP)
Former Google executive enters 2024 US Senate race to succeed California’s Feinstein
A former tech executive is joining the crowded 2024 U.S. Senate race to succeed retiring Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon watches lawmakers debate a bill in the state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on June 1, 2023. Rendon will step down as speaker on Friday, June 30, 2023, giving way to Assemblymember Robert Rivas. Rendon has been in office since 2016, making him the second-longest serving speaker in state history. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon is stepping down. He’s not happy about how it happened
California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon is preparing to step down. Rendon will hand over the gavel to Assemblymember Robert Rivas on Friday.

“California is still the greatest state in the union,” Rivas said Friday. “But if we in this room do not act and do not act with greater urgency, it will get more and more difficult to build a good life here. I feel, and I know that you all do, too, a great sense of responsibility because we are the ones who can keep the door open for the next generation.”

His inaugural ceremony drew a wide-ranging crowd of political bigwigs, from U.S. House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Zoe Lofgren to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and California Labor Federation Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher.

Republican Assembly Leader James Gallagher said he appreciates Rivas’ background and understanding of agricultural issues.

“His words today about unity and respecting everybody’s differing viewpoints give me hope that we can work together to restore the California dream,” he said.

At the ceremony Friday, Rivas honored his 90-year-old grandmother, his mother, civil rights icon Dolores Huerta and nearly two dozen farmworkers from his district, saying they were his inspiration to become a lawmaker. Rivas’ extended family, along with dozens of family friends from his hometown, Hollister, were also in attendance Friday, teeming with pride and emotion.

The second-term lawmaker was largely unknown until he successfully mounted a leadership challenge to Rendon last November. Rendon, who is still unhappy about how things unfolded, refused to step down when Rivas first made a play for the top leadership post earlier last year. The intraparty fighting dragged on for six months until Rivas and his allies forced a vote among Assembly Democrats, who chose him as the next leader.

Inspired by his grandfather, a Mexican immigrant who organized for fellow farmworkers alongside Huerta with United Farm Workers, Rivas has spent his political career championing farmworker protections. In 2019, as a freshman lawmaker, Rivas successfully led a landmark bill to streamline farmworker housing permits.

That helped propel him to be appointed to chair the Assembly Agriculture Committee, overseeing the state’s $50 billion agriculture industry. As chair, Rivas embarked on a statewide agricultural tour, an effort that committee members continue to praise.

Prior to his time at the Capitol, Rivas served as a county supervisor in San Benito for eight years, where he made his name by standing in opposition of the oil industry and supporting local measures against hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.

“Robert Rivas is the embodiment of the California Dream,” Huerta said in a statement. “Rising from farmworker housing to becoming Speaker of the California Assembly, Robert is an ally to workers and underserved communities and will continue to be a champion for all Californians.”

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Dolores Huerta’s name.