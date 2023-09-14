Hurricane Lee
Mitt Romney
Olivia Rodrigo tour
UNC lockdown
UAW strike
U.S. News

Federal appeals court opens way to block California law on gun marketing to children

FILE - People wait in line to enter a gun store in Culver City, Calif., on March 15, 2020. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, opened the way to block a California law that bans gun ads aimed at children, saying it went too far in restricting lawful speech. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - People wait in line to enter a gun store in Culver City, Calif., on March 15, 2020. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, opened the way to block a California law that bans gun ads aimed at children, saying it went too far in restricting lawful speech. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
FILE - A sales associate arranges a display of guns at a firearms store in Burbank, Calif., June 23, 2022. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, opened the way to block a California law that bans gun ads aimed at children, saying it went too far in restricting lawful speech. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - A sales associate arranges a display of guns at a firearms store in Burbank, Calif., June 23, 2022. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, opened the way to block a California law that bans gun ads aimed at children, saying it went too far in restricting lawful speech. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
 
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday opened the way to block a California law that bans gun ads aimed at children, saying it went too far in restricting lawful speech.

A three-member panel of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling by a lower court that denied a request for a preliminary injunction, which would have barred enforcement of the law while a lawsuit against it continues.

The issue now goes back to the lower court.

The measure was signed into law last year. It bars marketing of firearm-related products “in a manner that is designed, intended, or reasonably appears to be attractive to minors.”

Other news
Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen calls New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's order suspending the carrying of firearms in the state's most populous metropolitan area unconstitutional during a news conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Allen is among the other municipal law enforcement officials who have said they will not enforce the Democratic governor's order. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
Outrage intensifies over New Mexico governor’s temporary gun ban as sheriff vows not to enforce it
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announces an order restricting people from carrying guns in Bernalillo County for 30 days during a news conference in the Governor's Office on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Santa Fe, N.M. Grisham said she expects legal challenges but was compelled to act because of recent shootings, including the death of an 11-year-old boy outside a minor league baseball stadium this week.(Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)
Group sues after New Mexico governor suspends right to carry guns in Albuquerque in public
FILE - President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Steve Dettelbach speaks during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, April 11, 2022. The Biden administration is proposing a new rule that would require thousands more firearms dealers to run background checks, in an effort to combat rising gun violence nationwide. Background checks help prevent guns from being sold to people convicted of crimes, teenagers and others who are legally blocked from owning them, said ATF Director Steve Dettelbach. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Biden administration proposes rule that would require more firearms dealers to run background checks

Sporting and gun rights groups and the publisher of a youth shooting magazine sought the injunction, arguing that it blocked the marketing of legal gun events and recruitment for safe and responsible youth sport-shooting and hunting programs.

In its ruling, the appellate court said the law was likely to violate the First Amendment right to free speech and “does not directly and materially advance California’s substantial interests in reducing gun violence and the unlawful use of firearms by minors.”

“There was no evidence in the record that a minor in California has ever unlawfully bought a gun, let alone because of an ad,” the opinion’s summary said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom condemned the ruling, citing advertising by a gun-maker that sells a version an AR-15 style rifle that is smaller and lighter and advertised as being “geared toward smaller enthusiasts.”

“The court is fighting to protect marketing weapons of war to children,” Newsom said in a statement. “It is pure insanity.”

Newsom said he and Attorney General Rob Bonta are looking at options for challenging the ruling.

The law was one of several gun control measures passed by the Democratic-controlled state Legislature last year after the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense — a major expansion of gun rights.

It was one of four that Newsom asked lawmakers to fast-track in response to mass shootings, including one that killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas in May 2022.