U.S. News

Woman gets 2 years in federal prison for trying to firebomb Southern California bank

 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman who tried to firebomb a Southern California bank because she was furious at waiting in line was sentenced Tuesday to two years in federal prison.

Teranee Millet, 35, of Gardena was sentenced after pleading guilty in March to unlawful possession of a firearm and destructive device, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.

Millet entered a Bank of America branch in the Los Angeles suburb of Torrance in September 2021. She spoke to the bank manager and demanded to be helped by another teller “because she believed she had been waiting in line for too long,” the statement said.

Told no other tellers were available, Millet swore and threatened to blow up the bank, left, then returned a few minutes later with a Molotov cocktail that she hurled into the middle of the bank, prosecutors said.

A customer put out the fire, but Millet left before law enforcement arrived after threatening another customer and throwing a glass bottle at that person’s truck in the parking lot, authorities said. No one was injured.

About two months later, Millet was arrested in Georgia after crashing a stolen U-Haul van during a law enforcement chase, the U.S. attorney’s office said, citing court documents.

Inside the van, authorities found glass bottles with tissue paper inserted in them, a can of lighter fluid and a can of gasoline, according to court documents.