Old artillery round found on Northern California beach

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — An old, live artillery round found buried in the sand on a Northern California beach was rendered safe, authorities said Thursday.

Beachgoers with metal detectors found the ordnance Wednesday on Humboldt County’s Centerville Beach and contacted law enforcement, according to sheriff’s office statement.

Explosive ordnance detail deputies determined the object was a “live antique military-grade artillery round,” the statement said.

“Antique military ordnances are commonly found in Humboldt County due to heavy civil defense/military activity in the area during the early 20th century,” the office said.