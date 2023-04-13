Drought dwindles to less than 9% of California

A car crosses Enterprise Bridge over Lake Oroville's dry banks on May 23, 2021, left, and the same location on March 26, 2023, in Butte County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Only remnants of California’s three-year drought remain after winter’s epic storms.

The U.S. Drought Monitor reported Thursday that areas of drought cover less than 9% of the state, down from more than 99% at the Oct. 1 start of the water year.

Those areas, in the far north and southeast, are surrounded by areas of abnormal dryness amounting to just over 25% of the state.

California’s winter was marked by numerous atmospheric rivers that dumped enormous amounts of rain and blanketed mountains with an extraordinary snowpack.