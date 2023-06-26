5 people killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash on a Southern California freeway

This aerial image taken from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles shows the scene of a crash on Interstate 710 in north Long Beach, Calif., Monday, June 26, 2023. Five people were killed and one was injured in the fiery single-vehicle crash on a Southern California freeway early Monday, authorities said. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Five people were killed and another suffered major injuries in a fiery single-vehicle crash on a Southern California freeway early Monday, authorities said.

The crash was reported on Interstate 710 in north Long Beach shortly after 4 a.m., said California Highway Patrol spokesperson Angelia Gonzalez.

There was no immediate information on the identities of the victims.

The wreck caused a significant traffic jam during the morning commute through south Los Angeles County.