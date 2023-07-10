Allisen Corpuz poses with the winner's trophy after the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Allisen Corpuz wins US Women’s Open
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
British Grand Prix
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Huggins has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, Friday, June 16, a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Bob Huggins disputes resignation
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)." Swift re-recorded her sophomore country album, “Speak Now,” and has 22 songs, including six that were written during the album’s original era, but not recorded until recently. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”
Business

12 homes evacuated in Southern California city after ground shifts

A house in Rolling Hills Estates is severely damaged after a landslide on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County early Sunday, July 9, 2023. Multiple homes were evacuated in the Los Angeles-area city after a major ground shift put them at risk of collapse, officials said Sunday. (Michael Hixon/The Orange County Register via AP)

A house in Rolling Hills Estates is severely damaged after a landslide on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County early Sunday, July 9, 2023. Multiple homes were evacuated in the Los Angeles-area city after a major ground shift put them at risk of collapse, officials said Sunday. (Michael Hixon/The Orange County Register via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Twelve homes were evacuated in a Los Angeles-area city after a major ground shift put them at risk of collapse, officials said Sunday.

Janice Hahn, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, visited Rolling Hills Estates, a city 19 miles (30 kilometers) south of Los Angeles, Saturday night while the ground was moving. She said she had “never seen anything like” the damage that occurred.

“To think that these homes were intact, you know, yesterday afternoon, and today you can hear the creaking, the cracking, the crumbling,” Hahn said Sunday. “They’re going to fall.”

Other news
FILE - A woman wearing an electric fan and carrying an umbrella visits the Forbidden City on a sweltering day in Beijing, on July 7, 2023. Earlier this week, Beijing reported more than nine straight days with temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), a streak unseen since 1961. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
9 missing in China landslide sparked by heavy rains amid flooding and searing temperatures
Chinese authorities say nine people are missing in a landslide sparked by heavy rains amid flooding and searing temperatures across much of the country.
Burned crosses stand outside the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the Sylmar section of Los Angeles. Three wooden crosses outside the small Los Angeles church were found burned early Thursday and authorities say the fire is being investigated as a possible hate crime. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
3 crosses burned at a small Los Angeles church and authorities investigate possible hate crime
Three wooden crosses outside a small Los Angeles church have been found burned, and authorities say it is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
In this image taken from police body camera provided by Los Angeles Sheriff's office on June 24, 2023, a Sheriff's deputies arrested a couple in a grocery store parking lot in Lancaster, Calif. The Los Angeles County sheriff has opened an investigation into two deputies' actions after a bystander's cellphone footage showed one of them tackling a woman while she filmed her husband being handcuffed in what the scandal-ridden department described as disturbing. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office via AP)
LA County sheriff calls video of deputy tackling woman ‘disturbing,’ opens inquiry
The Los Angeles County sheriff says video footage of a deputy violently throwing a woman to the ground while she filmed a man being handcuffed in a grocery store parking lot is “disturbing.”
Amber Hess, lifts her daughter, Emorie Narvaez, during Harrisburg's Fourth of July Food Truck Festival at River Front Park in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)
Revelers across the US brave heat and rain to celebrate Fourth of July
People celebrated the nation’s founding with parades, fireworks and hot dog eating contests at a time of lingering political divisions.

Evacuated homes were at risk of falling into a nearby canyon “sooner than later,” Hahn said.

Outside of those evacuated, some homes had their gas shut off to try to prevent an accident from happening, said Pete Goodrich, a Rolling Hills Estates building official.

Officials did not know yet what may have caused the ground to shift, Goodrich said.

The evacuations come after landslides haltedrail service in San Clemente, another Southern California city, earlier this year.