New California gun proposals follow Lunar New Year shooting

Lawmakers, prosecutors and survivors attend a news conference announcing three new laws aimed at getting guns off California streets in Monterey Park, Calif., Monday, April 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — California officials gathered Monday in Monterey Park and proposed three new laws aimed at preventing more gun violence, three months after a mass shooting in the city killed 11 people and wounded nine at a Lunar New Year dance.

One of the measures would strengthen the process for removing weapons from people who are barred from owning them due to criminal convictions.

The proposal, drafted by Democratic state Assemblymember Mike Fong and sponsored by the Prosecutors Alliance, would require courts to keep cases open until there is proof that defendants have given up their guns. It also would mandate that local law enforcement report all relinquished firearms to a U.S. Department of Justice database.

The second measure would prevent law enforcement or other government agencies from reselling seized guns and ammunition in the community.

Fong, whose district includes Monterey Park, was joined at a news conference by Mayor Jose Sanchez, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and Prosecutors Alliance founder Cristine Soto DeBerry.

“These proposed gun safety bills will limit the rapid proliferation of guns on our streets and keep guns away from those who threaten our safety,” DeBerry said.

The Jan. 21 massacre was the deadliest shooting in Los Angeles County history . The shooter, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, opened fire on a mostly elderly crowd of dancers at a dance studio in the city with a large Asian American population. He later died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

The third law would require a translator to be present at emergencies such as mass casualty events in communities where a large number of residents speak a language other than English.

Fong said it’s up to lawmakers to do what they can to address the “endless scourge of gun violence plaguing our country.”