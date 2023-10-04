Attorneys announce $7 million settlement in fatal shooting by California Highway Patrol officers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A $7 million settlement has been reached with the California Highway Patrol in the fatal shooting of a driver and wounding of his girlfriend during a 2020 traffic stop in Oakland, lawyers for the man’s family and the survivor said Wednesday.

Erik Salgado, 23, who was driving a car that had been reported stolen, was killed and his pregnant girlfriend was wounded by officers after Salgado struck CHP vehicles in front of and behind while attempting to maneuver away from them on June 2, 2020.

John Burris, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys announcing settlement of a federal court lawsuit, said in a statement that the shooting was “inhumane and a reckless disregard for human life.”

A March 2022 report by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office said officers fired when they believed one officer had been or was about to be struck by the car. The report said that while questions remained as to the use of force, there was a lack of evidence and independent witnesses to proceed with criminal charges.

Then-District Attorney Nancy E. O’Malley said in a letter to the Highway Patrol that she agreed that the evidence did not justify criminal charges.

A telephone message seeking comment from the Highway Patrol on the settlement was not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon.