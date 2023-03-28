Shooting snarls Interstate 5 traffic north of Los Angeles

An overnight shooting on northbound Interstate 5 in Tejon Pass shut down traffic between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley until around sunrise Tuesday.

Northbound traffic backed up for miles in the high mountain pass.

California Highway Patrol Officer D.C. Williams told KGET-TV that the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday and a trucker was wounded.

“We got calls of brandishing on the freeway, which is someone brandishing a firearm at a truck driver that turned into an altercation which ended up in the truck driver being shot, at this time the wounds are non-life threatening,” Williams said.

The California Department of Transportation’s road conditions website reported the northbound side of I-5 reopened around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.

No further details were immediately available.