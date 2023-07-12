Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers a reporter's question as he meets with President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
NATO and Ukraine
The Quirky Pet owner Cindra Conison, right, and her husband Richard Sheir leave their shop on Monday night, July 10, 2023, in downtown Montpelier, Vt. (Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus via AP)
Northeast flood recovery
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset on Oct. 10, 2017. In a monthslong inquiry, which included reviewing tens of thousands of pages of documents from more than 100 public records requests, The Associated Press has examined what happens behind the scenes when Supreme Court justices travel to colleges and universities for lectures and other events. The AP learned the identities of donors and politicians invited to events with justices, details about the perks that have accompanied the school visits and information about how school trips have helped advance books sales. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
AP Investigation: Supreme Court ethics
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Madison Keys of the US during the women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon
U.S. News

Destructive Southern California landslide slows but more homes ordered evacuated as sewer breaks

Damaged homes are torn apart by earth movement in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., on Monday, July 10, 2023. The dozen homes torn apart were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
1 of 16 | 

Damaged homes are torn apart by earth movement in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., on Monday, July 10, 2023. The dozen homes torn apart were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Homes in Southern California's Palos Verdes Peninsula are seen torn apart by earth movement in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif. on Monday, July 10, 2023. A dozen homes torn apart by earth movement during the weekend are likely to fall into an adjacent canyon. The homes in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
2 of 16 | 

Homes in Southern California’s Palos Verdes Peninsula are seen torn apart by earth movement in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif. on Monday, July 10, 2023. A dozen homes torn apart by earth movement during the weekend are likely to fall into an adjacent canyon. The homes in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Homes in Southern California's Palos Verdes Peninsula are seen torn apart by earth movement in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif. on Monday, July 10, 2023. A dozen homes torn apart by earth movement during the weekend are likely to fall into an adjacent canyon. The homes in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
3 of 16 | 

Homes in Southern California’s Palos Verdes Peninsula are seen torn apart by earth movement in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif. on Monday, July 10, 2023. A dozen homes torn apart by earth movement during the weekend are likely to fall into an adjacent canyon. The homes in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A partially destroyed patio caused by earth movement is seen in Southern California's Palos Verdes Peninsula's Rolling Hills Estates, Calif. on Monday, July 10, 2023. The Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
4 of 16 | 

A partially destroyed patio caused by earth movement is seen in Southern California’s Palos Verdes Peninsula’s Rolling Hills Estates, Calif. on Monday, July 10, 2023. The Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A patio of a house in Rolling Hills Estates is severely damaged after a landslide on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County, on Monday, July 10, 2023. The Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
5 of 16 | 

A patio of a house in Rolling Hills Estates is severely damaged after a landslide on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County, on Monday, July 10, 2023. The Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A house in Rolling Hills Estates is severely damaged after a landslide on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County early Sunday, July 9, 2023. Multiple homes were evacuated in the Los Angeles-area city after a major ground shift put them at risk of collapse, officials said Sunday. (Michael Hixon/The Orange County Register via AP)
6 of 16 | 

A house in Rolling Hills Estates is severely damaged after a landslide on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County early Sunday, July 9, 2023. Multiple homes were evacuated in the Los Angeles-area city after a major ground shift put them at risk of collapse, officials said Sunday. (Michael Hixon/The Orange County Register via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A house in Rolling Hills Estates severely damaged from a landslide teeters over a densely wooded ravine on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County, on Monday, July 10, 2023. The Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
7 of 16 | 

A house in Rolling Hills Estates severely damaged from a landslide teeters over a densely wooded ravine on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County, on Monday, July 10, 2023. The Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo taken with a drone shows damage from earth movement to a property in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., Monday, July 10, 2023. The homes in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (Ted Soqui via AP)
8 of 16 | 

This photo taken with a drone shows damage from earth movement to a property in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., Monday, July 10, 2023. The homes in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (Ted Soqui via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo shot with a drone shows damage from earth movement to a property in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif. Monday, July 10, 2023. The homes in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (Ted Soqui via AP)
9 of 16 | 

This photo shot with a drone shows damage from earth movement to a property in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif. Monday, July 10, 2023. The homes in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (Ted Soqui via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo shot with a drone shows damage from earth movement to a property in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., Monday, July 10, 2023. The homes in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (Ted Soqui via AP)
10 of 16 | 

This photo shot with a drone shows damage from earth movement to a property in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., Monday, July 10, 2023. The homes in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (Ted Soqui via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo shot with a drone shows damage from earth movement to a property in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., Monday, July 10, 2023. The homes in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (Ted Soqui via AP)
11 of 16 | 

This photo shot with a drone shows damage from earth movement to a property in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., Monday, July 10, 2023. The homes in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (Ted Soqui via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A television news cameraman gets ready for a live broadcast across a ravine from severely damaged homes in Rolling Hills Estates on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County, on Monday, July 10, 2023. The homes were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
12 of 16 | 

A television news cameraman gets ready for a live broadcast across a ravine from severely damaged homes in Rolling Hills Estates on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County, on Monday, July 10, 2023. The homes were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
City employees walk past a damaged house teetering over a ravine in Rolling Hills Estates on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County, on Monday, July 10, 2023. A dozen homes torn apart by earth movement on Southern California's Palos Verdes Peninsula during the weekend are likely to fall into an adjacent canyon. The homes iwere hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
13 of 16 | 

City employees walk past a damaged house teetering over a ravine in Rolling Hills Estates on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County, on Monday, July 10, 2023. A dozen homes torn apart by earth movement on Southern California’s Palos Verdes Peninsula during the weekend are likely to fall into an adjacent canyon. The homes iwere hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
This aerial view shows damaged homes after massive landslide in Rolling Hills Estates, further underscoring the lurking danger of continually shifting earth on the Palos Verdes Peninsula on Monday, July 10, 2023. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)
14 of 16 | 

This aerial view shows damaged homes after massive landslide in Rolling Hills Estates, further underscoring the lurking danger of continually shifting earth on the Palos Verdes Peninsula on Monday, July 10, 2023. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A massive landslide in Rolling Hills Estates this weekend destroyed homes further underscoring the lurking danger of continually shifting earth on the Palos Verdes Peninsula on Monday, July 10, 2023. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)
15 of 16 | 

A massive landslide in Rolling Hills Estates this weekend destroyed homes further underscoring the lurking danger of continually shifting earth on the Palos Verdes Peninsula on Monday, July 10, 2023. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A massive landslide in Rolling Hills Estates this weekend destroyed 12 homes further underscoring the lurking danger of continually shifting earth on the Palos Verdes Peninsula on Monday, July 10, 2023. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)
16 of 16 | 

A massive landslide in Rolling Hills Estates this weekend destroyed 12 homes further underscoring the lurking danger of continually shifting earth on the Palos Verdes Peninsula on Monday, July 10, 2023. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — A landslide that has destroyed homes in a Southern California community appeared to have slowed but more residences were evacuated.

Five additional homes were ordered evacuated Tuesday because earth movement broke a sewer line, although those homes had not moved, the city of Rolling Hills Estates said in a statement.

The landslide began Saturday atop the Palos Verdes Peninsula on the south Los Angeles County coast. Firefighters discovered cracks in structures and the ground, and hastily evacuated residents from 12 homes that were red-tagged as unsafe.

Other news
Damaged homes are torn apart by earth movement in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., on Monday, July 10, 2023. The dozen homes torn apart were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
What to know about a landslide that has destroyed homes in Southern California
Leaders of a Southern California city hit by a destructive landslide are planning to vote on a resolution to declare a local emergency.
People wade through a street due to a heavy rain in Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture, southern Japan Monday, July 10, 2023. Scientists have long warned that more extreme rainfall is expected in a warming world. (Kyodo News via AP)
Deadly flooding is hitting several countries at once. Scientists say this will only be more common
Lethal flooding has simultaneously hit India, Japan, China, Turkey and the U.S. Northeast. Scientists have long warned that more extreme rainfall is expected in a warming world.
Damaged homes are torn apart by earth movement in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., on Monday, July 10, 2023. The dozen homes torn apart were hastily evacuated by firefighters Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Landslide tears apart luxury homes on Southern California’s Palos Verdes Peninsula
A landslide is tearing apart luxury homes on Southern California’s Palos Verdes Peninsula. The earth movement is leaving a twisted jumble of collapsed roofs, shattered walls, tilted chimneys and decks dangling over an adjacent canyon.
A man looks at a swollen River Beas following heavy rains in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, India, Sunday, July 9, 2023. According to local reports heavy rain fall has triggered landslides, damaged houses and caused loss of lives. (AP Photo/ Aqil Khan)
New Delhi schools close after monsoon floods kill at least 15, Pakistan on alert for more flooding
Schools in New Delhi have closed after heavy monsoon rains battered the Indian capital, caused landslides and flash floods in the country’s north and killed at least 15 people over the last three days.

Ten of those homes were then dramatically torn apart over several days as they slid down a slope into an adjacent canyon.

Mayor Britt Huff said measurements late Tuesday afternoon marked the first time earth movement had slowed to a point where “it may be maxed out.”

The City Council voted Tuesday night to declare a local emergency, a step that allows the city to request funds from the state Office of Emergency Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The cause of the slide has yet to be determined but authorities have noted the massive rainfall that hit California during winter as the state was battered by repeated atmospheric rivers.

Officials have said the homeowners association was in the process of hiring a geologist.

Rolling Hills Estates, with a population of 8,000, is one of several small cities on the peninsula where homes have expansive vistas of the Pacific and greater Los Angeles.