Powerful Santa Ana winds sweep Southern California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Powerful Santa Ana winds raked much of Southern California on Thursday, toppling trees and big rigs.

Gusts hit 112 mph (180 kph) in the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles and more than 90 mph (145 kph) near Julian in the San Diego County mountains and near Banning Pass in Riverside County, the National Weather Service said.

Multiple trucks were reported blown over on the region’s highways, including eastern San Diego County where the California Highway Patrol directed high-profile vehicles off off Interstate 8, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported .

Police said a woman was injured when a towering eucalyptus tree fell in San Diego’s Balboa Park, the newspaper reported.

Wind-blown dust triggered an air quality alert from the South Coast Air Quality Management District. Small craft advisories were posted for coastal waters.

High wind warnings and advisories were to remain in effect until late in the day, giving way to mild weather.

“Pretty much a Chamber of Commerce day Friday,” the Los Angeles-region weather office said.