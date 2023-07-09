BBC suspends presenter
Northern Lights
Bob Huggins disputes resignation
“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”
$650 million Powerball
U.S. News

Police search for Northern California murder suspect who fled a hospital

This undated photo released by the Placer County Sheriff's Office shows fugitive Eric Abril, 35. Police are searching for Abril of California, who is accused of murder and has fled from a hospital in a Sacramento suburb early Sunday morning, July 9, 2023. In April, Abril was arrested for shooting a California Highway Patrol officer and two hostages, killing one, in a park in Roseville, a city about 16 miles (26 kilometers) northeast of Sacramento, according to police. (Placer County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This undated photo released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office shows fugitive Eric Abril, 35. Police are searching for Abril of California, who is accused of murder and has fled from a hospital in a Sacramento suburb early Sunday morning, July 9, 2023. In April, Abril was arrested for shooting a California Highway Patrol officer and two hostages, killing one, in a park in Roseville, a city about 16 miles (26 kilometers) northeast of Sacramento, according to police. (Placer County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Police are searching for a California man accused of murder who fled from a hospital in a Sacramento suburb early Sunday morning, authorities said.

In April, Eric Abril, 35, was arrested in the shooting of a California Highway Patrol officer and two hostages, killing one, in a park in Roseville, a city about 16 miles (26 kilometers) northeast of Sacramento, according to police.

He was seen on video in a city north of Roseville at about 3:39 a.m. Sunday, after escaping from the Sutter Roseville Medical Center, Roseville police said.

Other news
Russia's Anastasia Potapova serves to Russia's Mirra Andreeva during the women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Champagne problems as Wimbledon asks fans to cork it when players serve
Where and when to pop your Champagne is such a Wimbledon problem. A fan got the timing wrong at the oldest Grand Slam tournament, where the bubbly helps wash down the strawberries and cream.
FILE - Police officers investigate after a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. British police say a second 8-year-old girl has died after a car crashed into the elementary school. The Metropolitan Police force said Nuria Sajjad died in a London hospital on Sunday, July 9, 2023, three days after the crash. Another 8-year-old, Selena Lau, died Thursday after a Land Rover crashed through a fence and hit a building at the Study Prep School for girls. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
UK police say a second 8-year-old girl has died after an SUV crashed into a Wimbledon school
British police say a second 8-year-old girl has died after an SUV crashed into an elementary school in the Wimbledon area of London.
FILE - Porfirio Munoz Ledo, president of the Congress, looks at Mexico's new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during the inaugural ceremony at the National Congress in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Ledo´s family announced Sunday, July 9, 2023, that the veteran politician has died at age 89. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)
Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, Mexico’s veteran political chameleon, has died
Mexico’s veteran political chameleon, Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, has died at the age of 89. His family did not give a cause of death, but he had been in ill health for some time.
The law office in Largo, Fla. is shown, Sunday, July 9, 2023, where the killing of attorney Steven Cozzi took place. Florida prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case of a plastic surgeon accused of killing a lawyer during an acrimonious battle over medical billing. (AP Photo/Curt Anderson)
Florida prosecutors are laying out their case against a plastic surgeon facing the death penalty
Florida prosecutors are laying out their death penalty case against a plastic surgeon accused of killing a lawyer during an acrimonious battle over medical billing.

Police asked residents in the area to “exercise extreme caution” and call 911 if they see Abril. Authorities described him as a white man, six-feet tall, with brown hair. He weighs 175 pounds and has a tattoo on his left shoulder. He was captured on video Sunday wearing no shirt and orange pants, authorities said.

Abril was charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and attempted murder of a peace officer in connection with the Roseville park shooting. He was booked in Placer County jail without bail.