Mitt Romney
UAW strike
Olivia Rodrigo tour
UNC lockdown
Lauren Boebert
U.S. News

California regulators propose higher rates for PG&E customers to reduce wildfire risk

FILE - A Pacific Gas & Electric crew works at restoring power following a wildfire along the Old Redwood Highway on Oct. 11, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. On Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, the California Public Utilities Commission released two proposed decisions for increasing rates for customers of Pacific Gas & Electric. The commission is scheduled to make its decision in November. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
1 of 3 | 

FILE - A Pacific Gas & Electric crew works at restoring power following a wildfire along the Old Redwood Highway on Oct. 11, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. On Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, the California Public Utilities Commission released two proposed decisions for increasing rates for customers of Pacific Gas & Electric. The commission is scheduled to make its decision in November. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
FILE - Pacific Gas & Electric employees monitor wind conditions at their Emergency Response Center in Vacaville, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023. On Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, the California Public Utilities Commission released two proposed decisions for increasing rates for customers of Pacific Gas & Electric. The commission is scheduled to make its decision in November. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
2 of 3 | 

FILE - Pacific Gas & Electric employees monitor wind conditions at their Emergency Response Center in Vacaville, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023. On Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, the California Public Utilities Commission released two proposed decisions for increasing rates for customers of Pacific Gas & Electric. The commission is scheduled to make its decision in November. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
FILE - A view of electrical power lines near Moraga Way in Orinda, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019. On Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, the California Public Utilities Commission released two proposed decisions for increasing rates for customers of Pacific Gas & Electric. The commission is scheduled to make its decision in November. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)
3 of 3 | 

FILE - A view of electrical power lines near Moraga Way in Orinda, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019. On Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, the California Public Utilities Commission released two proposed decisions for increasing rates for customers of Pacific Gas & Electric. The commission is scheduled to make its decision in November. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)
By ADAM BEAM
 
Share

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Power bills for about 16 million people in Northern California will likely increase after state regulators released two rate proposals for one of the nation’s largest utilities Wednesday.

The California Public Utilities Commission is finishing up its once-every-four-years review of Pacific Gas & Electric, the Oakland-based utility that provides electric and gas service to a 70,000-square-mile (181,000-square-kilometer) area in northern and central parts of the state. The commission must approve how much PG&E can charge customers and how it will spend that money.

The commission on Wednesday could not say what the increase would be for the average residential customer. But it is likely to be far less than what PG&E had initially requested — the company had asked for rate increases large enough to boost its revenue by 26%, but the two proposals the commission released would increase revenue by a maximum of 13%.

PG&E had asked for more revenue in part to pay for a plan to bury about 3,300 miles (5,300 kilometers) of power lines to help prevent wildfires. Burying powerlines is expensive and takes a long time to complete. But PG&E has argued it is the best way to essentially eliminate the risk of strong winds knocking down power lines and starting wildfires, like the 2018 Camp Fire that killed 85 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

Other news
FILE - Juana Salcedo, aunt and guardian of 13-year-old Diego Stolz, cries during a news conference in Riverside, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019, announcing the family has started legal proceedings against the Moreno Valley Unified School District. The school district has agreed to pay $27 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of Stolz who died after being assaulted by two other students at a middle school four years ago. The settlement with the Moreno Valley Unified School District was announced Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, by lawyers for relatives of 13-year-old, who was was attacked at Landmark Middle School. (Will Lester/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
California school district pays $27M to settle suit over death of teen assaulted by fellow students
File - Jorge Amezquita, from right, cousin Adalene Castillo and girlfriend Cassandra Duarte look for a TV remote under debris after a tornado ripped the roof off the apartment on Jan. 24, 2023, at Beamer Place Apartments in Houston. When natural or manmade disasters happen, renters insurance can mean the difference between catastrophe and stability. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
What to know about renters insurance and what it does and doesn’t cover
This combination of images shows cover art for "One Way Back," by Christine Blasey Ford, left, and a photo of Blasey Ford as she is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 27, 2018. Blasey’s Ford’s “One Way Back” is scheduled for publication next March. (St. Martin's Press via AP, left, and Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)
Christine Blasey Ford, who testified against Justice Brett Kavanaugh, will release a memoir in 2024

The Utility Reform Network, which advocates on behalf of ratepayers, has argued that a faster and cheaper way to reduce wildfire risk is to insulate power lines instead of burying them.

It appears the commission agrees. Both of its proposals would approve rate increases sufficient to bury less than 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) of lines.

Still, “both proposed decisions adopt substantial and painful increases to monthly bills, far beyond the cost of inflation, which (we believe) should be a cap for bill increases,” said Mark Toney, executive director of The Utility Reform Network.

One proposal, written by administration law judges, would increase PG&E’s revenue by 13%. The other one, from John Reynolds, the PUC commissioner assigned to the case, would increase the company’s revenue by 9%. The commission is scheduled to consider them during its Nov. 2 meeting.

PG&E spokesperson Lynsey Paulo said the company is reviewing the proposals and its own proposal “continues the transformation of our energy system to further reduce wildfire risk, improve safety and climate resilience and support continued growth of clean energy.”

The issue of PG&E’s rates has been pending for more than two years.

A decision was delayed last year after the company made two changes to its initial application, first to request the burial of the 3,300 miles (5,300 kilometers) of power lines and later to increase its rate request because of inflation and taxes.

ADAM BEAM
ADAM BEAM
Adam covers California government and politics.