Northern California police shoot, wound 17-year-old male

TRACY, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California shot and wounded a 17-year-old male wielding a knife Friday, authorities said.

Tracy Police Department officials said in a statement that the department received a call Friday before 2 p.m. about two males, one of whom was holding a knife while chasing the other.

An officer dispatched to the site said he gave orders for the suspect to drop the knife but the teen continued to advance on the officer with the knife, the statement said.

“Fearing for his safety and the safety of those in the area, the officer discharged his duty firearm, striking the individual. A large knife was recovered from the scene,” according to the statement.

The 17-year-old is in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive. The officer is a 28-year veteran of the Tracy Police department and was uninjured.

Body-worn camera footage will be released publicly once interviews are completed, the department said.

Tracy is a city in San Joaquin County about 60 miles (100 kilometers) east of San Francisco.