More Santa Ana winds expected in Southern California

Tall palm trees sway in the wind early on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in the San Fernando Valley section of Los Angeles. Powerful Santa Ana winds are lashing Southern California, toppling big rigs on highways and spreading a fire that destroyed two structures. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Tall palm trees sway in the wind early on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in the San Fernando Valley section of Los Angeles. Powerful Santa Ana winds are lashing Southern California, toppling big rigs on highways and spreading a fire that destroyed two structures. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California’s first strong Santa Ana wind event of the fall was diminishing Thursday but forecasters warned that another round of strong gusts is expected during the weekend.

The National Weather Service said winds will pick up again Friday night and last through Saturday.

A fire weather watch will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday due to the gusty northeast winds and very low relative humidity levels ranging from 5% to 15%.

Forecasters said there will likely be six or more hours of “critical fire weather conditions.”