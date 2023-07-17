Firefighters gain ground on Southern California wildfire while Yosemite blaze degrades air quality
In this photo provided by the National Park Service smoke rises from the Pika Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., Saturday, July 15, 2023. The fire was started by lightning on June 29, 2023. (Mark Ruggiero/National Park Service via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighters monitor as flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter monitors flames consuming brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighters monitor as flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter watches flames from the Rabbit Fire along Gilman Springs Road late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter watches flames approach Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter sprays water on flames along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Riverside firefighter sprays down the ground hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, Calif., due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday and was 50% contained on Sunday near Lake Mathews. Evacuation warning are still in place, authorities say. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighters hose down the remaining hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, Calif.,, due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Burnt bush branches contrast against the white ash ground and pink fire retardant spray on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, the Gavilan Hills bush fire erupted on Saturday and was 50% contained on Sunday near Lake Mathews. Riverside fire department still is on the scene. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter sprays down the remaining hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday near Lake Mathews. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter sprays down the remaining hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, near Perris, Calif., due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday near Lake Mathews. Evacuation warning are still in place, authorities say. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the National Park Service smoke rises from the Pika Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., Saturday, July 15, 2023. The fire was started by lightning on June 29, 2023. (Mark Ruggiero/National Park Service via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the National Park Service smoke rises from the Pika Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., Saturday, July 15, 2023. The fire was started by lightning on June 29, 2023. (Mark Ruggiero/National Park Service via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighters monitor as flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighters monitor as flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter monitors flames consuming brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter monitors flames consuming brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighters monitor as flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighters monitor as flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter watches flames from the Rabbit Fire along Gilman Springs Road late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter watches flames from the Rabbit Fire along Gilman Springs Road late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter watches flames approach Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter watches flames approach Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter sprays water on flames along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter sprays water on flames along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Riverside firefighter sprays down the ground hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, Calif., due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday and was 50% contained on Sunday near Lake Mathews. Evacuation warning are still in place, authorities say. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Riverside firefighter sprays down the ground hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, Calif., due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday and was 50% contained on Sunday near Lake Mathews. Evacuation warning are still in place, authorities say. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighters hose down the remaining hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, Calif.,, due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighters hose down the remaining hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, Calif.,, due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Burnt bush branches contrast against the white ash ground and pink fire retardant spray on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, the Gavilan Hills bush fire erupted on Saturday and was 50% contained on Sunday near Lake Mathews. Riverside fire department still is on the scene. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Burnt bush branches contrast against the white ash ground and pink fire retardant spray on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, the Gavilan Hills bush fire erupted on Saturday and was 50% contained on Sunday near Lake Mathews. Riverside fire department still is on the scene. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter sprays down the remaining hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday near Lake Mathews. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter sprays down the remaining hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, west of Perris, due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday near Lake Mathews. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter sprays down the remaining hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, near Perris, Calif., due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday near Lake Mathews. Evacuation warning are still in place, authorities say. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter sprays down the remaining hot spots on Monday, July 17, 2023, near Perris, Calif., due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday near Lake Mathews. Evacuation warning are still in place, authorities say. (Anjali Sharif-Paul/The Orange County Register via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters gained ground Monday against a large wildfire and three smaller blazes in the torrid interior of Southern California.
The Rabbit Fire grew slightly overnight to more than 12 square miles (32 square kilometers) but containment jumped to 35%, according to the Riverside County unit of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
The fire, which broke out Friday afternoon about 65 miles (105 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles, remained a threat to more than 150 structures but none had been damaged, Cal Fire said. The cause is under investigation.
Around one-third of Americans are under some type of heat advisory, with the most blistering temperatures in the South and West, where even the regular simmer has turned up a notch.
Excessive heat warnings remained in effect for the region, where three smaller fires were in significant stages of containment.
In the Sierra Nevada, a fire ignited by lightning late last month in Yosemite National Park grew slightly to more than 1 square mile (3 square kilometers).
Smoke from the Pika Fire northwest of the granite landmark called North Dome has been degrading air quality in Yosemite Valley during overnight and morning hours before lifting during afternoons.
The ongoing heat wave continued to bring oppressive conditions to inland portions of southern and central California while much of the north was free of heat warnings.