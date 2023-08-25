Carter-Vickers set to miss next four U.S. matches because of hamstring injury

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Cameron Carter-Vickers is set to miss the United States’ next four matches after being ruled out for two months by Scottish club Celtic because of a hamstring injury.

The center back was substituted as a precaution during halftime of Celtic’s win at Aberdeen in the Scottish league on Aug. 13.

He hasn’t played since and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said ahead of the league match against St. Johnstone on Saturday that Carter-Vickers would miss “about eight weeks.”

The U.S. team plays Uzbekistan and Oman at home in a three-day span in September, then Germany on Oct. 14 and Ghana on Oct. 17.

