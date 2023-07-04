Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, shares a word with tennis champion Roger Federer in the royal box, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Princess Kate and Federer
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
Brazilian soccer player Neymar watches during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Neymar fined
A Ukrainian soldier prepares a drone on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Russia- Ukraine war
This photo provided by Tara Goodall shows a crack in the ceiling of a Hawaiian Airlines plane that encountered severe turbulence during a flight from Honolulu to Sydney, June 30, 2023. The airline says airport medics assessed and released three injured passengers when the flight landed in Sydney. One passenger and three flight attendants were "referred for further evaluation," the airline said. (Tara Goodall via AP)
7 injured in turbulence
World News

Armed groups are committing abuses in English-speaking regions of Cameroon, rights group says

By ZANE IRWIN
 
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Civilians in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions are being victimized by the army, separatists and militias who are carrying out killings, torture and sexual violence, according to an Amnesty International report released Tuesday.

Researchers from the human rights group spoke with more than 100 victims of armed violence, documenting extrajudicial killings and the razing of homes and villages in the Northwest and Southwest regions of Cameroon over the past three years amid clashes between government armed forces and separatist rebels.

Cameroon’s Ministries of Justice and Defense did not respond to a request for comment, Amnesty International said.

Other news
A mourner kneels while paying his final respects for Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina during a memorial service for Amelina in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The award-winning writer was killed in June by a Russian missile attack on a popular restaurant frequented by journalists and aid workers in eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukrainians honor award-winning writer killed in Russian missile attack on restaurant
Dozens of people with flowers have come to say goodbye to an award-winning Ukrainian writer who was killed by a Russian missile attack on a popular restaurant in east Ukraine.
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Gershkovich, a reporter detained on espionage charges in Russia, appeared in court Thursday to appeal his extended detention. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)
Kremlin open to talks over potential prisoner swap involving detained US reporter Evan Gershkovich
The Kremlin is holding the door open for contacts with the U.S. regarding a possible prisoner exchange that could potentially involve jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
In this handout photo released by Novaya Gazeta Europe via web site Novayagazeta.eu on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, Novaya Gazeta journalist Elena Milashina sitts after giving her a medical treatment in Grozny, Russia. Unidentified masked assailants in the Russian province of Chechnya have attacked and beaten a journalist and a lawyer. The violent incident underlines human rights abuses in the region. Novaya Gazeta journalist Elena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov had just arrived in Chechnya to attend the trial of Zarema Musayeva, the mother of two local activists who have challenged Chechen authorities. (Novaya Gazeta Europe Novayagazeta.eu via AP)
Masked assailants attack a journalist and a lawyer in Russia’s Chechnya province
Masked assailants in the Russian province of Chechnya have attacked and beaten a prominent journalist and a lawyer.
A court official, left, removes the handcuffs from the defendant, who is covering his face with a file folder, in the hearing room of the Regional Court in Ulm, Germany, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. A court in Germany has convicted a man who attacked two girls and killed one of them last year and sentenced him to life in prison. (Stefan Puchner/dpa via AP)
A man who attacked 2 girls with a knife in Germany and killed 1 is sentenced to life in prison
A court in Germany has convicted a man who attacked two girls and killed one of them last year and sentenced him to life in prison.

The protracted armed conflict known as the Anglophone crisis began in 2016, when English-speaking teachers and lawyers organized protests against professional and political marginalization by the majority French-speaking government.

Following a crackdown on the peaceful protests, armed rebel groups mobilized and vowed to fight for the independence of the Anglophone areas, which they call Ambazonia.

In the ensuing clashes with the Cameroonian military, Human Rights Watch estimates 4,000 civilians died and more than 700,000 were displaced as of 2022.

“Nobody is taking seriously the situation, at least not seriously enough regarding the scale of the human rights violations committed,” said Fabien Offner, a senior researcher for Amnesty International.

The report contains photos of people with machete scars and homes burned to their foundations, illustrating the toll of the conflict in the Northwest Region.

“A lot of people are living with post-traumatic stress disorder because of the crisis,” said Tanyuy Etienne, a mental health specialist who treats victims of gender-based violence in the Northwest.

In the past two months alone, Etienne said he treated 30 women and girls who were raped by security forces or members of armed groups. Some were as young as 9 years old, he said.

The authors of the Amnesty International report said they interviewed 15 women who survived sexual violence at the hands of security forces.

Although the Anglophone crisis is rooted in colonial-era tensions between Cameroon’s English-speaking minority and Francophone majority, intercommunal conflicts have exacerbated the chaos.

Separatist groups are known to target the Mbororo Fulani, a semi-nomadic group. The Cameroonian military seems to have recruited Mbororo Fulani “vigilante groups” to help fight back separatists, and the resulting violence inevitably affects civilians.

Mbororo Fulani militias are “very hostile on the population, committing acts like rape, torture, death, and other atrocities,” Etienne said.

The report says the Cameroonian government has fallen far short of its responsibility to investigate well-documented accusations of abuse by the armed forces and hold perpetrators to account.

“Those who have denounced or reported on human rights violations and crimes committed in the Anglophone regions have been threatened and sometimes arbitrarily detained and tortured by all parties,” the report says.