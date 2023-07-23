Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
World News

At least 9 die and three dozen injured in a building collapse in Cameroon

By EDWIN KINDZEKA MOKI
 
YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — At least nine people were killed and nearly three dozen injured in a building collapse, Cameroonian authorities said on Sunday.

A four-story building collapsed onto a smaller one early Sunday morning in Douala, the country’s economic center and largest city, 130 miles (210 km) west of the capital, Yaounde.

“The casualty figures may be higher. Rescue workers, assisted by Cameroon government troops, are still digging the wreckage to see if more bodies can be recovered,” said Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua, governor of Cameroon’s Littoral region.

Rescuers walk towards the site of a landslide in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023. While some people are reported dead many others feared trapped under piles of debris. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Indian rescuers recover 27 dead but no sign of dozens of missing villagers swamped by a landslide
Hundreds of rescuers in western India have recovered 27 dead as they pushed on with a fourth day of searching for scores of people still missing after heavy monsoon rains triggered a massive landslide.
Relatives carry the body of a man killed after a wall collapse due to monsoon rains into an ambulance at PIMS hospital in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Multiple workers were killed early Wednesday after a portion of the outer wall of a sprawling compound collapsed after being weakened by rains near an under-construction bridge on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, police and rescue officials said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
11 dead after a wall collapses near an under-construction bridge in Pakistan during monsoon rains
Police and rescue officials say 11 workers were killed after a portion of the outer wall of a sprawling building collapsed near an under-construction bridge on the outskirts of Pakistan’s capital Islamabad.
Firefighters and rescue personnel respond to a plane crash that struck a home in Santa Fe, N.M.,, Tuesday morning, July 18, 2023. (Addie Moore//The Albuquerque Journal via AP)
Pilot dies as small plane crashes into unoccupied home in New Mexico
Authorities say a pilot died Tuesday after a small propeller plan crashed into an empty New Mexico home shortly after takeoff.
Rescuers search through the rubble of a collapsed five-story apartment building in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, July 17, 2023. A five-story apartment building collapsed Monday in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, leaving several people dead, authorities said, as rescuers at the scene searched through the rubble. Building collapses are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction and a lack of maintenance are widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas. (AP Photo)
A 5-story apartment building collapses in Cairo and kills at least 12 people, with two missing
Egyptian authorities say a five-story apartment building has collapsed in Cairo, leaving at least 12 people dead.

The military’s fire brigade has been ordered to join the country’s Red Cross and other rescue services in searching for survivors trapped under the rubble.

Residents living in the Ndogbon neighborhood where the incident took place said they are in shock.

“We heard people screaming … and struggled to help some out of the wreckage, but could not do it with our spades and (garden) hoes,” said Gaspard Ndoppo, who lives near the collapsed buildings.

Building collapses happen often in Douala, sometimes due to natural disasters such as landslides and other times because of poor construction, locals say.

Douala’s city council is currently demolishing houses in high-risk zones susceptible to floods or landslides.

The building that collapsed on Sunday was not marked for demolition.