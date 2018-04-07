FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
GoFundMe for Westmoreland Sheriff Held seeks to raise $75K for legal defense

By Rich Cholodofsky
 
The owner of a Scottdale funeral home wants to raise $75,000 to help cover the legal expenses of embattled Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held.

As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe drive had $74,755 to go.

The state Attorney General’s Office last month charged Held, 44, of Hempfield with three criminal counts alleging he forced deputies and office staff to perform campaign work while on official duty. Held also is a defendant in six pending lawsuits contending he retaliated against a witness and discriminated against job applicants and his staff.

Rob Ferguson, a decadelong friend and campaign contributor to the sheriff, started the online campaign Thursday morning.

“I’m not commenting on it,” Held said when asked about the fundraising effort.

In asking for money on the GoFundMe page, Ferguson wrote that Held is the subject of a “political witch hunt” and a victim of fabricated accusations.

“Unproven, he is being bitterly attacked by establishment politicians via fake news media fed from those unmasked elements,” Ferguson wrote on the GoFundMe page. “The result has been deflamation (sic) of character with an attempt to dishonor and force his ouster prior to a fair and impartial trial.”

County commissioners said Held’s legal expenses for the defense of his criminal case are being paid for privately and not with taxpayer money.

Ferguson, a Republican, said he did not seek Held’s approval before setting up the campaign drive.

“He seemed kind of surprised when I told him,” Ferguson said. “I met Jon over a decade ago at a gun bash when I was running for office. From that time forward, I’ve come to like Jon.”

Held, a Republican, has received nearly $1,600 in campaign donations from Ferguson since his first campaign for sheriff in 2011.

He earns an annual salary of nearly $70,000. Through the end of December, he had $6.23 in his campaign account, according to documents filed in the county’s election bureau.

County commissioners Wednesday asked state lawmakers to begin impeachment proceedings against the two-term sheriff.

All three commissioners signed a two-page letter asking state lawmakers to open an investigation that would start impeachment proceedings.

The GoFundMe drive was started with a $100 contribution from Ferguson, who owns Ferguson Funeral Home in Scottdale. It was up to $245 total by Thursday afternoon.

In 2010, Ferguson unsuccessfully ran as a Republican against six-term incumbent Rep. Ted Harhai, D-Monessen, to represent the 58th District, which includes Monessen, Rostraver, South Huntingdon and parts of Hempfield and several communities in Fayette County.

It was Ferguson’s first political campaign. He also was unsuccessful in two attempts to win a judicial appointment to serve as a county commissioner.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.