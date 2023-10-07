Hamas-Israel
Hajj-Malik Williams throws 2 TD passes to Ezeriah Anderson and Campbell holds off Hampton 30-27

 
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams threw two touchdown passes to Ezeriah Anderson and Campbell held off Hampton 30-27 on Saturday.

Anderson’s 7-yard catch gave Campbell a 14-7 lead and his 12-yarder made it 21-14 late in the third quarter. Williams, who entered with the FCS’ third-best completion percentage at 75.2, finished 14 of 21 for 238 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Anderson had four catches for 45 yards.

Chris McKay raced for a 61-yard gain to set up his 7-yard touchdown run to make it 30-14 early in the fourth quarter. McKay carried it eight times for 97 yards, and NaQuari Rogers added a game-high 29 carries for 90 yards and a TD.

Hampton pulled within three points with 58 seconds left, but Campbell recovered the onside kick to end it.

Campbell (3-3, 2-2 Coastal Athletic Association), which came into the game ranked 15th in total offense at 434.0 yards per game, totaled 440 yards.

Michael Bowles and Ed Dennis each intercepted a pass by Hampton quarterback Chris Zellous.

Elijah Burris, the CAA’s leading rusher, scored on a 45-yard run to open the scoring for Hampton (3-2, 1-1). Burris finished with 15 carries for 113 yards and Darran Butts added 124 yards rushing and a touchdown.

