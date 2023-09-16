Campbell beats Monmouth 45-31 for its first Colonial Athletic Association victory

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams threw for a touchdown and ran for another, NaQuari Rogers rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns, and Campbell beat Monmouth 45-31 on Saturday for the Camels first Colonial Athletic Association victory.

Campbell (2-1, 1-1), who became a member of the CAA on July 1, 2023, won just two conference games in the Big South last season.

Rogers scored on a 32-yard rush with 9:37 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Campbell a 38-31 lead. On the ensuing possession, Keevan Bailey made his first interception of the season to give it back to the Camels. Chris McKay added a 26-yard touchdown with 1:52 left to seal it.

Williams was 15 of 24 for 172 yards and he carried it nine times for a team-high 62 yards. He was coming off a five-touchdown performance in a 56-7 win over The Citadel to earn co-offensive player of the week for the CAA.

Jaden Shirden rushed for 165 yards, on 30 carries, and a touchdown for Monmouth (1-2, 1-1). Sone Ntoh added two scores on six carries. Marquez McCray was intercepted two times.

___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll