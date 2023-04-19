AP NEWS
2023 NBA Coach of the Year Voting

By The Associated PressApril 19, 2023 GMT

Selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters from the United States and Canada. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis (x-interim).

Coach1st2nd3rdTotal
Mike Brown, Sac10000500
Mark Daigneault, Okc04820164
Joe Mazzulla, Bos0182377
J.B. Bickerstaff, Cle0131352
Michael Malone, Den07930
Mike Budenholzer, Mil051227
Jacque Vaughn, Bkn03716
Tom Thibodeau, N.Y.03716
Will Hardy, Utah0147
Taylor Jenkins, Mem0125
Darvin Ham, LAL0103
Doc Rivers, Phil0011
Willie Green, N.O.0011
Tyronn Lue, LAC0011

