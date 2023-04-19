2023 NBA Coach of the Year Voting

Selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters from the United States and Canada. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis (x-interim).

Coach 1st 2nd 3rd Total Mike Brown, Sac 100 0 0 500 Mark Daigneault, Okc 0 48 20 164 Joe Mazzulla, Bos 0 18 23 77 J.B. Bickerstaff, Cle 0 13 13 52 Michael Malone, Den 0 7 9 30 Mike Budenholzer, Mil 0 5 12 27 Jacque Vaughn, Bkn 0 3 7 16 Tom Thibodeau, N.Y. 0 3 7 16 Will Hardy, Utah 0 1 4 7 Taylor Jenkins, Mem 0 1 2 5 Darvin Ham, LAL 0 1 0 3 Doc Rivers, Phil 0 0 1 1 Willie Green, N.O. 0 0 1 1 Tyronn Lue, LAC 0 0 1 1