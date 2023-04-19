April 19, 2023 GMT
2023 NBA Coach of the Year Voting
Selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters from the United States and Canada. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis (x-interim).
|Coach
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Mike Brown, Sac
|100
|0
|0
|500
|Mark Daigneault, Okc
|0
|48
|20
|164
|Joe Mazzulla, Bos
|0
|18
|23
|77
|J.B. Bickerstaff, Cle
|0
|13
|13
|52
|Michael Malone, Den
|0
|7
|9
|30
|Mike Budenholzer, Mil
|0
|5
|12
|27
|Jacque Vaughn, Bkn
|0
|3
|7
|16
|Tom Thibodeau, N.Y.
|0
|3
|7
|16
|Will Hardy, Utah
|0
|1
|4
|7
|Taylor Jenkins, Mem
|0
|1
|2
|5
|Darvin Ham, LAL
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Doc Rivers, Phil
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Willie Green, N.O.
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tyronn Lue, LAC
|0
|0
|1
|1