Dell Match Play Groups

By The Associated PressMarch 24, 2023 GMT
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
(Seedings in parentheses)
GROUP 1
Wednesday

Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Davis Riley (54), United States, 1 up.

Tom Kim (17), South Korea, def. Alex Noren (38), Sweden, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Alex Noren (38), Sweden, 5 and 4.

Davis Riley (54), United States, def. Tom Kim (17), South Korea, 1 up.

Friday

Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, vs. Tom Kim (17), South Korea.

Alex Noren (38), Sweden, vs. Davis Riley (54), United States.

Standings

Scheffler 2-0-0, Kim 1-1-0, Riley 1-1-0, Noren 0-2-0.

GROUP 2
Wednesday

Rickie Fowler (49), United States, def. Jon Rahm (2), Spain, 2 and 1.

Billy Horschel (22), United States, halved with Keith Mitchell (39), United States.

Thursday

Jon Rahm (2) Spain, def. Keith Mitchell (39), United States, 4 and 3.

Billy Horschel (22), United States, def. Rickie Fowler (49), United States, 3 and 2.

Friday

Jon Rahm (2), Spain, vs. Billy Horschel (22), United States.

Keith Mitchell (39), United States, vs. Rickie Fowler (49), United States.

Standings

Rahm 1-1-0, Fowler 1-1-0, Horschel 1-0-1, Mitchell 0-1-1.

GROUP 3
Wednesday

Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Scott Stallings (52), United States, 3 and 1.

    • Keegan Bradley (20), United States, halved with Denny McCarthy (48), United States.

    Thursday

    Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Denny McCarthy (48), United States, 2 up.

    Keegan Bradley (20), United States, def. Scott Stallings (52), United States, 6 and 5.

    Friday

    Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, vs. Keegan Bradley (20), United States.

    Denny McCarthy (48), United States, vs. Scott Stallings (52), United States.

    Standings

    McIlroy 2-0-0, Bradley 1-0-1, McCarthy 0-1-1, Stallings 0-2-0.

    GROUP 4
    Wednesday

    Brian Harman (25), United States, def. K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, 3 and 1.

    Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. Nick Taylor (55), Canada, 1 up.

    Thursday

    Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, 4 and 2.

    Brian Harman (25), United States, def. Nick Taylor (55), Canada, 3 and 2.

    Friday

    Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, vs. Brian Harman (25), United States.

    K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, vs. Nick Taylor (55), Canada.

    Standings

    Cantlay 2-0-0, Harman 2-0-0, Lee 0-2-0, Taylor 0-2-0.

    GROUP 5
    Wednesday

    Max Homa (5), United States, def. Justin Suh (63), United States, 3 and 2.

    Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan, def. Kevin Kisner (42), United States, 1 up.

    Thursday

    Max Homa (5), United States, def. Kevin Kisner (42), United States, 3 and 2.

    Justin Suh (63), United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan, 3 and 1.

    Friday

    Max Homa (5), United States, vs. Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan.

    Kevin Kisner (42), United States, vs. Justin Suh (63), United States.

    Standings

    Homa 2-0-0, Matsuyama 1-1-0, Suh 1-1-0, Kisner 0-2-0.

    GROUP 6
    Wednesday

    Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Cam Davis (64), Australia, 4 and 3.

    Aaron Wise (40), United States, def. Tom Hoge (32), United States, 1 up.

    Thursday

    Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Aaron Wise (40), United States, 2 and 1.

    Cam Davis (64), Australia, def. Tom Hoge (32), United States, 3 and 1.

    Friday

    Xander Schauffele (6), United States, vs. Tom Hoge (32), United States.

    Aaron Wise (40), United States, vs. Cam Davis (64), Australia.

    Standings

    Schauffele 2-0-0, Wise 1-1-0, Davis 1-1-0, Hoge 0-2-0.

    GROUP 7
    Wednesday

    Andrew Putnam (56), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (7), United States, 3 and 2.

    Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand, def. Harris English (37), United States, 2 and 1.

    Thursday

    Harris English (37), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (7), United States, 5 and 3.

    Andrew Putnam (56), United States, def. Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand, 2 and 1.

    Friday

    Will Zalatoris (7), United States, vs. Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand.

    Harris English (37), United States, vs. Andrew Putnam (56), United States.

    Standings

    Putnam 2-0-0, Fox 1-1-0, English 1-1-0, Zalatoris 0-1-0.

    GROUP 8
    Wednesday

    Matt Kuchar (59), United States, def. Viktor Hovland (8), Norway, 3 and 1.

    Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, def. Chris Kirk (28), United States, 4 and 3.

    Thursday

    Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, def. Viktor Hovland (8), 4 and 3.

    Chris Kirk (28), United States, halved with Matt Kuchar (59), United States.

    Friday

    Viktor Hovland (8), Norway, vs. Chris Kirk (28), United States.

    Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, vs. Matt Kuchar (59), United States.

    Standings

    Kim 2-0-0, Kuchar 1-0-1, Kirk 0-1-1, Hovland 0-2-0.

    GROUP 9
    Wednesday

    Collin Morikawa (9), United States, def. Victor Perez (51), France, 2 and 1.

    Jason Day (32), Australia, def. Adam Svensson (44), Canada, 4 and 2.

    Thursday

    Collin Morikawa (9), United States, halved with Adam Svensson (44), Canada.

    Jason Day (32), Australia, def. Victor Perez (51), France, 2 and 1.

    Friday

    Collin Morikawa (9), United States, vs. Jason Day (32), Australia.

    Adam Svensson (44), Canada, vs. Victor Perez (51), France.

    Standings

    Day, 2-0-0, Morikawa 1-0-1, Svensson 0-1-1, Perez 0-2-0.

    GROUP 10
    Wednesday

    Tony Finau (10), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa, 2 and 1.

    Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, def. Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, 2 and 1.

    Thursday

    Tony Finau (10), United States, def. Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, 4 and 3.

    Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa, 2 and 1.

    Friday

    Tony Finau (10), United States, vs. Kurt Kitayama (19), United States.

    Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa.

    Standings

    Finau 2-0-0, Meronk 1-1-0, Kitayama 1-1-0, Bezuidenhout 0-2-0.

    GROUP 11
    Wednesday

    J.J. Spaun (61), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, 5 and 3.

    Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, def. Sahith Theegala (26), United States, 1 up.

    Thursday

    Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, def. Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, 2 and 1.

    J.J. Spaun (61), United States, def. Sahith Theegala (26), United States, 5 and 4.

    Friday

    Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, vs. Sahith Theegala (26), United States.

    Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, vs. J.J. Spaun (61), United States.

    Standings

    Spaun 2-0-0, Lee 1-1-0, Fitzpatrick 1-1-0, Theegala 0-2-0.

    GROUP 12
    Wednesday

    Jordan Spieth (12), United States, def. Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, 4 and 3.

    Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, def. Shane Lowry (21), Ireland, 2 and 1.

    Thursday

    Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, def. Jordan Spieth (12), United States, 2 and 1.

    Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, def. Shane Lowry (21), Ireland, 4 and 3.

    Friday

    Jordan Spieth (12), United States, vs. Shane Lowry (21), Ireland.

    Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, vs. Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada.

    Standings

    Montgomery 2-0-0, Spieth 1-1-0, Hughes 1-1-0, Lowry 0-2-0.

    GROUP 13
    Wednesday

    Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Adam Hadwin (53), Canada, 3 and 2.

    Adam Scott (33), Australia, def. Seamus Power (30), Ireland, 1 up.

    Thursday

    Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Adam Scott (33), Australia 1 up.

    Seamus Power (30), Ireland, def. Adam Hadwin (53), Canada, 1 up.

    Friday

    Sam Burns (13), United States, vs. Seamus Power (30), Ireland.

    Adam Scott (33), Australia, vs. Adam Hadwin (53), Canada.

    Standings

    Burns 2-0-0, Scott 1-1-0, Power 1-1-0, Hadwin 0-2-0.

    GROUP 14
    Wednesday

    Ben Griffin (62), United States, def. Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, 3 and 1.

    Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, def. Russell Henley (31), United States, 1 up.

    Thursday

    Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, def. Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, 2 and 1.

    Russell Henley (31), United States, def. Ben Griffin (62), United States, 5 and 4.

    Friday

    Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, vs. Russell Henley (31), United States.

    Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, vs. Ben Griffin (62), United States.

    Standings

    Herbert 2-0-0, Griffin 1-1-0, Henley 1-1-0, Hatton 0-2-0.

    GROUP 15
    Wednesday

    Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Davis Thompson (57), United States, 3 and 2.

    Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Sepp Straka (27), 6 and 5.

    Thursday

    Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Corey Conners (36), Canada, 1 up.

    Davis Thompson (57), United States, def. Sepp Straka (27), Austria, 4 and 3.

    Friday

    Cameron Young (15), United States, vs. Sepp Straka (27), Austria.

    Corey Conners (36), Canada, vs. Davis Thompson (57), United States.

    Standings

    Young 2-0-0, Conners 1-1-0, Thompson 1-1-0, Straka 0-2-0.

    GROUP 16
    Wednesday

    Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, def. Maverick McNealy (58), United States, 8 and 6.

    J.T. Poston (43), United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood (24), England, 3 and 2.

    Thursday

    J.T. Poston (43), United States, def. Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, 1 up.

    Tommy Fleetwood (24), England, halved with Maverick McNealy (58), United States.

    Friday

    Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, vs. Tommy Fleetwood (24), England.

    J.T. Poston (43), United States, vs. Maverick McNealy (58), United States.

    Standings

    Poston 2-0-0, Im 1-1-0, McNealy 0-1-1, Fleetwood 0-1-1.

