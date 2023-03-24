AP NEWS
Dell Match Play Groups

By The Associated PressMarch 24, 2023 GMT
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
(Seedings in parentheses)
x-Won group
GROUP 1
Wednesday

Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Davis Riley (54), United States, 1 up.

Tom Kim (17), South Korea, def. Alex Noren (38), Sweden, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Alex Noren (38), Sweden, 5 and 4.

Davis Riley (54), United States, def. Tom Kim (17), South Korea, 1 up.

Friday

Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Tom Kim (17), South Korea, 3 and 2.

Alex Noren (38), Sweden, halved with Davis Riley (54), United States.

Standings

x-Scheffler 3-0-0, Kim 1-2-0, Riley 1-1-1, Noren 0-2-1.

GROUP 2
Wednesday

Rickie Fowler (49), United States, def. Jon Rahm (2), Spain, 2 and 1.

Billy Horschel (22), United States, halved with Keith Mitchell (39), United States.

Thursday

Jon Rahm (2) Spain, def. Keith Mitchell (39), United States, 4 and 3.

Billy Horschel (22), United States, def. Rickie Fowler (49), United States, 3 and 2.

Friday

Billy Horschel (22), United States, def. Jon Rahm (2), Spain, 5 and 4.

Rickie Fowler (49), United States, def. Keith Mitchell (39), United States, 1 up.

Standings

x-Horschel 2-0-1, Fowler 2-1-0, Rahm 1-2-0, Mitchell 0-2-1.

GROUP 3
Wednesday

Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Scott Stallings (52), United States, 3 and 1.

    • Keegan Bradley (20), United States, halved with Denny McCarthy (48), United States.

    Thursday

    Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Denny McCarthy (48), United States, 2 up.

    Keegan Bradley (20), United States, def. Scott Stallings (52), United States, 6 and 5.

    Friday

    Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Keegan Bradley (20), United States, 3 and 2.

    Scott Stallings (52), United States, def. Denny McCarthy (48), United States, 1 up.

    Standings

    x-McIlroy 3-0-0, Bradley 1-1-1, Stallings 1-2-0, McCarthy 0-2-1.

    GROUP 4
    Wednesday

    Brian Harman (25), United States, def. K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, 3 and 1.

    Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. Nick Taylor (55), Canada, 1 up.

    Thursday

    Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, 4 and 2.

    Brian Harman (25), United States, def. Nick Taylor (55), Canada, 3 and 2.

    Friday

    Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. Brian Harman (25), United States, 2 and 1.

    Nick Taylor (55), Canada, def. K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, 3 and 2.

    Standings

    x-Cantlay 3-0-0, Harman 2-1-0, Taylor 1-2-0, Lee 0-3-0.

    GROUP 5
    Wednesday

    Max Homa (5), United States, def. Justin Suh (63), United States, 3 and 2.

    Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan, def. Kevin Kisner (42), United States, 1 up.

    Thursday

    Max Homa (5), United States, def. Kevin Kisner (42), United States, 3 and 2.

    Justin Suh (63), United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan, 3 and 1.

    Friday

    Max Homa (5), United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan, match conceded.

    Kevin Kisner (42), United States, def. Justin Suh (63), United States, 2 up.

    Standings

    x-Homa 3-0-0, Matsuyama 1-2-0, Suh 1-2-0, Kisner 1-2-0.

    GROUP 6
    Wednesday

    Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Cam Davis (64), Australia, 4 and 3.

    Aaron Wise (40), United States, def. Tom Hoge (32), United States, 1 up.

    Thursday

    Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Aaron Wise (40), United States, 2 and 1.

    Cam Davis (64), Australia, def. Tom Hoge (32), United States, 3 and 1.

    Friday

    Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Tom Hoge (32), United States, 1 up.

    Cam Davis (64), Australia, def. Aaron Wise (40), United States, 1 up.

    Standings

    x-Schauffele 3-0-0, Davis 2-1-0, Wise 1-2-0, Hoge 0-3-0.

    GROUP 7
    Wednesday

    Andrew Putnam (56), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (7), United States, 3 and 2.

    Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand, def. Harris English (37), United States, 2 and 1.

    Thursday

    Harris English (37), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (7), United States, 5 and 3.

    Andrew Putnam (56), United States, def. Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand, 2 and 1.

    Friday

    Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand, def. Will Zalatoris (7), United States, match conceded.

    Andrew Putnam (56), United States, def. Harris English (37), United States, 4 and 3.

    Standings

    x-Putnam 3-0-0, Fox 2-1-0, English 1-2-0, Zalatoris 0-3-0.

    GROUP 8
    Wednesday
    Matt Kuchar (59), United States, def. Viktor Hovland (8), Norway, 3 and 1.

    Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, def. Chris Kirk (28), United States, 4 and 3.

    Thursday

    Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, def. Viktor Hovland (8), 4 and 3.

    Chris Kirk (28), United States, halved with Matt Kuchar (59), United States.

    Friday

    Viktor Hovland (8), Norway, def. Chris Kirk (28), United States, 4 and 3.

    Matt Kuchar (59), def. Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, 7 and 6.

    Standings

    x-Kuchar 2-0-1, Kim 2-1-0, Hovland 1-2-0, Kirk 0-2-1.

    GROUP 9
    Wednesday

    Collin Morikawa (9), United States, def. Victor Perez (51), France, 2 and 1.

    Jason Day (32), Australia, def. Adam Svensson (44), Canada, 4 and 2.

    Thursday

    Collin Morikawa (9), United States, halved with Adam Svensson (44), Canada.

    Jason Day (32), Australia, def. Victor Perez (51), France, 2 and 1.

    Friday

    Jason Day (32), Australia, def. Collin Morikawa (9), United States, 4 and 3.

    Victor Perez (51), France, def. Adam Svensson (44), Canada, 5 and 4.

    Standings

    x-Day, 3-0-0, Morikawa 1-1-1, Perez 1-2-0, Svensson 0-2-1.

    GROUP 10
    Wednesday

    Tony Finau (10), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa, 2 and 1.

    Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, def. Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, 2 and 1.

    Thursday

    Tony Finau (10), United States, def. Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, 4 and 3.

    Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa, 2 and 1.

    Friday

    Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, def. Tony Finau (10), United States, 4 and 3.

    Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa, 5 and 4.

    Standings

    Kitayama 2-1-0, Meronk 2-1-0, Finau 2-1-0, Bezuidenhout 0-3-0

    (Kitayama won on the second hole of a three-way playoff).

    GROUP 11
    Wednesday

    J.J. Spaun (61), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, 5 and 3.

    Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, def. Sahith Theegala (26), United States, 1 up.

    Thursday

    Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, def. Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, 2 and 1.

    J.J. Spaun (61), United States, def. Sahith Theegala (26), United States, 5 and 4.

    Friday

    Sahith Theegala (26), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, 2 and 1.

    J.J. Spaun (61), United States, def. Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, 2 and 1.

    Standings

    x-Spaun 3-0-0, Lee 1-2-0, Fitzpatrick 1-2-0, Theegala 1-2-0.

    GROUP 12
    Wednesday

    Jordan Spieth (12), United States, def. Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, 4 and 3.

    Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, def. Shane Lowry (21), Ireland, 2 and 1.

    Thursday

    Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, def. Jordan Spieth (12), United States, 2 and 1.

    Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, def. Shane Lowry (21), Ireland, 4 and 3.

    Friday

    Shane Lowry (21), Ireland, def. Jordan Spieth (12), United States, 2 and 1.

    Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, def. Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, 6 and 4.

    Standings

    x-Hughes 2-1-0, Montgomery 2-1-0, Spieth 1-2-0, Lowry 1-2-0.

    (Hughes won on the first hole of a playoff)

    GROUP 13
    Wednesday

    Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Adam Hadwin (53), Canada, 3 and 2.

    Adam Scott (33), Australia, def. Seamus Power (30), Ireland, 1 up.

    Thursday

    Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Adam Scott (33), Australia 1 up.

    Seamus Power (30), Ireland, def. Adam Hadwin (53), Canada, 1 up.

    Friday

    Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Seamus Power (30), Ireland, 2 up.

    Adam Hadwin (53), Canada, def. Adam Scott (33), Australia, 3 and 2.

    Standings

    x-Burns 3-0-0, Scott 1-2-0, Power 1-2-0, Hadwin 1-2-0.

    GROUP 14
    Wednesday

    Ben Griffin (62), United States, def. Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, 3 and 1.

    Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, def. Russell Henley (31), United States, 1 up.

    Thursday

    Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, def. Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, 2 and 1.

    Russell Henley (31), United States, def. Ben Griffin (62), United States, 5 and 4.

    Friday

    Russell Henley (31), United States, def. Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, 3 and 2.

    Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, def. Ben Griffin (62), United States, 3 and 1.

    Standings

    x-Herbert 3-0-0, Henley 2-1-0, Griffin 1-2-0, Hatton 0-3-0.

    GROUP 15
    Wednesday

    Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Davis Thompson (57), United States, 3 and 2.

    Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Sepp Straka (27), 6 and 5.

    Thursday

    Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Corey Conners (36), Canada, 1 up.

    Davis Thompson (57), United States, def. Sepp Straka (27), Austria, 4 and 3.

    Friday

    Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Sepp Straka (27), Austria, 5 and 3.

    Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Davis Thompson (57), United States, 2 and 1.

    Standings

    x-Young 3-0-0, Conners 2-1-0, Thompson 1-2-0, Straka 0-3-0.

    GROUP 16
    Wednesday

    Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, def. Maverick McNealy (58), United States, 8 and 6.

    J.T. Poston (43), United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood (24), England, 3 and 2.

    Thursday

    J.T. Poston (43), United States, def. Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, 1 up.

    Tommy Fleetwood (24), England, halved with Maverick McNealy (58), United States.

    Friday

    Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, def. Tommy Fleetwood (24), England, 4 and 3.

    J.T. Poston (43), United States, def. Maverick McNealy (58), United States, 3 and 1.

    Standings

    x-Poston 3-0-0, Im 2-1-0, McNealy 0-2-1, Fleetwood 0-2-1.

