Weeklong dock strike on Canada’s west coast is starting to pinch small businesses, experts say

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US sending cluster munitions
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
World News

Weeklong dock strike on Canada’s west coast is starting to pinch small businesses, experts say

Striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers march to a rally as gantry cranes used to load and unload cargo containers from ships sit idle at port, in Vancouver, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP)

Striking port workers from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada attend a rally, in Vancouver, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP)

By JIM MORRIS
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian consumers aren’t yet feeling the impact of the weekold port strike in British Columbia, but businesses are beginning to be pinched by the shutdown of docks that handle 25% of the country’s foreign trade, experts said Friday.

The strike by 7,400 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada began July 1 and shut down more than 30 west coast ports.

Robin Guy, vice president and deputy leader of government relations at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said the affected ports handle cargo worth over 800 million Canadian dollars ($600 million) every day.

“It affects us, it affects people internationally who are relying on Canadian goods to be delivered,” Guy said.

Greg Wilson, director of government relations for the Retail Council of Canada, said he didn’t expect Canadian consumers to “really see significant impacts for weeks.”

It’s a different story, he said, for small businesses that operate on slim margins and are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you’re a small retailer, if your goods are stuck, wow are you annoyed,” Wilson said. Large retailers have more flexibility, he added: “They have supply chain professionals (who) can work to divert containers” to other ports

Robert Kavcic, a senior economist with the Bank of Montreal, said businesses that export products like potash, fertilizer or forest goods are being squeezed.

“The longer those outbound shipments get backed up, the more issues they have here domestically with inventories at their own location and possibly having to cut back production because of that,” he said.

The British Columbia Council of Forest Industries issued a statement Friday urging the parties to resolve the walkout. It said the shutdown ports handle forest products exports worth about 15 billion Canadian dollars ($11 billion) annually.

Business groups and the provincial governments in Alberta and Saskatchewan have called on the national government to force an end to the strike. Some are frustrated the government used legislation in 2021 to end a walkout by Port of Montreal dock workers after only one day.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference Friday that he believes the best deals are reached at the bargaining table.

Earlier this week, the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association, which represents employers in the strike, said it didn’t think more bargaining would produce an agreement.