Canada’s transport safety agency: plane overshoots runway

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s transportation safety agency is investigating after a plane overshot the runway at an airport west of Toronto on Friday.

The Transportation Safety Board said a Boeing 737 belonging to Flair Airlines overran the runway after landing at Waterloo International Airport in Waterloo, Ontario.

“The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence,” the agency said in a written statement.

Flair Airlines said there were no injuries reported and passengers boarded a bus to the airport terminal.

There were 134 passengers on board the flight, plus crew.

Flair said the flight was coming from Vancouver to Waterloo and had just landed when the plane “exited the runway.”

The budget airline did not comment on what might have caused the plane to overshoot the runway.