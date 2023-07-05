Canada's Jayden Nelson, left, celebrates with Jonathan Osorio, center, after scoring a goal against Cuba during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup
FILE - Tang De Wong, lower left, and other members of the Chinese Benevolent Association march in an Independence Day parade in Philadelphia, July 4, 2008. Flags proliferate every July Fourth, but it wasn't always a revered and debated symbol. Unlike the right to assemble or trial by jury, the flag's role was not prescribed by the founders: Flags would have been rare during early Independence Day celebrations and were so peripheral to early U.S. history that no original flag exists. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
History of the American flag
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after a suspicious powder was discovered by the Secret Service in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Suspected cocaine found at White House
Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning his 16th championship title during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest
A Palestinian man waves Palestinian and Syrian flags in front of an Israeli army vehicle during a military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold, in the occupied West Bank, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Palestinian health officials said at least 10 Palestinians were killed in the operation, which began Monday. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank
Sports

Canada beats Cuba 4-2 and will play US in CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal

Canada's Jayden Nelson, left, celebrates with Jonathan Osorio, center, after scoring a goal against Cuba during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
1 of 3 | 

Canada’s Jayden Nelson, left, celebrates with Jonathan Osorio, center, after scoring a goal against Cuba during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Canada's Jayden Nelson (7) celebrates with Junior Hoilett (10) after scoring a goal against Cuba during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
2 of 3 | 

Canada’s Jayden Nelson (7) celebrates with Junior Hoilett (10) after scoring a goal against Cuba during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Canada's Richie Laryea (22) grabs the jersey of Cuba's Eduardo Hernández (8) during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
3 of 3 | 

Canada’s Richie Laryea (22) grabs the jersey of Cuba’s Eduardo Hernández (8) during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Canada advanced to a quarterfinal matchup against the United States in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, beating Cuba 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Guatemala also advanced with a 3-2 victory over Guadeloupe at Harrison, New Jersey, and will play Jamaica in the opener of a quarterfinal doubleheader at Cincinnati on Sunday, followed by the U.S.-Canada matchup.

Junior Hoilett converted a 21st-minute penalty kick for No. 45 Canada after a hand ball on Eduardo Hernandez on Hoilett’s cross.

Other news
Elian González poses for a portrait in front of the Capitolio in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, June 27, 2023. Twenty three years after González became the center of a dramatic diplomatic custody battle between Cuba and the United States, the young Cuban is now headed to his country’s congress with hopes of representing his people at a time of record migration and heightened tension between the two seaside neighbors. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Cuban boy castaway Elián González becomes a lawmaker
Elián González has the same big, expressive eyes he did 23 years ago when an international custody battle transformed him into the face of the long-strained relations between Cuba and the United States.
Maria Carla Puga, right, and Ana Maria Torres pose for a portrait at their jewelry store and workshop named Ama, which also has a cafeteria, in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Torres and Puga are part of a small group of entrepreneurs benefiting from a business training program the embassy is offering in Cuba. ( AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)
Cuban entrepreneurs get business training from the US, and hope that Biden lifts sanctions
The Cuban government opened the door to the creation of more small- and medium-sized businesses in September 2021.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, greets Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba, right, and Cuba's Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz prior to their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Cuban officials conclude Russia trip with agreements on oil, wheat, and renewed tourism
Cuba is reaffirming its alliance with Russia through a series of agreements considered key for the island nation, including on oil and fuel supply, the sale of wheat and the resumption of flights between both countries.
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, right, arrives to meet with Pope Francis at The Vatican, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Convalescing Pope Francis holds talks with Cuba’s president at Vatican
Pope Francis, in his first full week back at the Vatican following abdominal surgery, has met with Cuba’s president.

Jonathan Osorio scored in the 26th off Lucas Cavallini’s pass, Jayden Nelson on a rebound of Cavallini’s shot in the 47th and Liam Millar in the 61st on a header from Hoilett’s corner kick.

Cuba, ranked 166th, scored on penalty kicks by Luis Paradela in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time and Maikel Reyes in the 89th.

No. 116 Guatemala won Group C with six points and Canada finished second with five. Guadeloupe had four and Cuba zero. Guadeloupe is not ranked because it is not a FIFA member.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports