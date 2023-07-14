FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Sports

Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headline Canada extended roster for FIBA World Cup

Professional NBA basketball player Jamal Murray, of the Denver Nuggets, accepts the award for best comeback athlete at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)

TORONTO (AP) — Jamal Murray of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets headlines Canada’s extended senior men’s basketball team roster.

Canada Basketball unveiled the lineup on Thursday night ahead of the FIBA World Cup.

Murray will be joined by several other NBAers on Canada’s team, including All-NBA selection Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Swingmen Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the Minnesota Timberwolves and RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks were also named to the roster. Dillon Brooks, who just was dealt to Houston from Memphis, and college basketball player of the year Zach Edey were also among the 18 players picked.

The World Cup is scheduled Aug. 25 to Sept. 10, when the roster must be reduced to 12.

The group stage will take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, with the final stage to follow in the Philippines capital city of Manila.

Canada is in Group H and will face France, Lebanon and Latvia in the group phase in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Canadian men can directly qualify for the 2024 Olympics with a top-two finish among teams from the Americas. Canada is currently ranked 15th in the FIBA world rankings.