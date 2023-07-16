Mexico's Santiago Gimenez kisses the winner's trophy after beating Panama 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gold Cup final: Mexico beats Panama
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE- This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor on June 7, 2016. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday, July 15, 2023. The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.(Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
Canadian firefighter dies battling wildfire in Northwest Territories

 
FORT LIARD, Northwest Territories (AP) — A firefighter died while battling a wildfire near his home community in Canada’s Northwest Territories, authorities said Sunday.

The territorial government issued a statement saying the firefighter from Fort Liard died from an injury sustained while battling a nearby blaze Saturday afternoon.

Wildfires raging across Canada have broken records for total area burned and have been affecting air quality in the U.S. and Canada.

In this photo taken by Ume (military emergency unit), Military Emergency Unit personnel work to extinguish a forest fire the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Sunday July 16, 2023. Spanish authorities say more favorable weather conditions have helped firefighters slow down the advance of a wildfire on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands that has forced the evacuation of more than 4,000 residents. The blaze, which started Saturday, has affected an area of about 4,600 hectares (11,300 acres) and burned some 20 houses and buildings. (UME via AP)
Better weather conditions help slow down La Palma wildfire in Spain’s Canary Islands
Spanish authorities say more favorable weather conditions have helped firefighters slow down the advance of a wildfire on La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands that has forced the evacuation of more than 4,000 residents.
A view of a burning forest fire close to homes, near Puntagorda on the Canary Island of La Palma, Saturday, July 15, 2023. Spanish authorities say that they have preemptively evacuated some 500 people to avoid a wildfire that has broken out on the Canary island of La Palma. The fire coincides with a heatwave that is hitting southern Europe. Spain recorded record high temperatures in 2022 and this spring as it endures a prolonged drought. (Europa Press via AP)
2,000 evacuated in La Palma wildfire in Spain’s Canary Islands; official says blaze ‘out of control’
Authorities say that more than 2,000 people have been evacuated as a wildfire rages “out of control” on La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands, destroying around a dozen homes.
Firefighters monitor as flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday, July 14, 2023, in Moreno Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Southern California firefighters battle 3 wildfires amid hot, dry weather
Firefighters in Southern California are battling three separate brush fires that started Friday afternoon amid the hottest weather of the year so far.
FILE - The Marshall Fire engulfs a home in Louisville, Colo., Dec. 30, 2021, as crews worked through the night battling the blaze that had destroyed more than 500 home in Boulder County. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, dozens of insurance companies filed suit against Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy to recoup money paid out to homes and businesses lost in Colorado's Marshall Fire, the state's most destructive wildfire in 2021. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP, File)
Insurance companies sue energy corporation after it was blamed for helping start Colorado wildfire
Dozens of insurance companies are suing Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy to recoup money paid out to homes and businesses lost in Colorado’s most destructive wildfire in 2021.

Wildfire Information Officer Jessica Davey-Quantick said the firefighter was involved in combatting a blaze that started July 7 in the Fort Liard District and is currently about 26 kilometers (16 miles) southeast of the town.

She said no other information about the firefighter would be provided until family members had been notified.

The death came two days after firefighter Devyn Gale was killed by a falling tree near Revelstoke, British Columbia. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the 19-year-old woman’s team had lost contact with her before the accident and she was found after a search.