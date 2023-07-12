President Joe Biden looks to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he speaks during an event with G-7 leaders on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to announce a joint declaration of support for Ukraine. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
World News

Canadian police are investigating 70 alleged sexual assaults at Nova Scotia youth detention center

 
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Canadian police are investigating at least 70 cases of alleged sexual assault at a youth detention facility in Canada’s Atlantic coast province of Nova Scotia.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Wednesday the alleged assaults took place at the Nova Scotia Youth Center in Waterville, Nova Scotia, between 1988 and 2017. Police said they could not confirm the identity of the alleged perpetrator and whether more than one person was involved

Investigators told a news conference that they believe there are more victims. They are launching a confidential hotline for people who have been sexually assaulted or who have information about crimes that may have happened there.

Police say their investigation team has so far spoken with 70 survivors as part of the probe, known as Operation Headwind.