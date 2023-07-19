The British Columbia port workers’ union has rejected a mediator’s agreement

FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Police search house in Tupac Shakur case
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
CORRECTS CIITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The union representing port workers in the province of British Columbia has rejected a mediator’s tentative agreement meant to end a labor dispute that stopped goods moving in and out of harbors, including at Canada’s busiest port in Vancouver.

Rob Ashton, president of the International Longshore Workers Union Canada, said Tuesday in a statement that its caucus does not believe the deal can protect jobs “now or into the future.″

He also called the four-year agreement “far too long″ given the uncertainties in the industry and the economy overall.

The BC Maritime Employers Association said union leaders rejected the deal without sending it to a full membership vote.

“In rejecting this tentative agreement, ILWU Leadership is choosing to further harm Canada’s economy, international reputation and most importantly, to Canadians, their livelihoods and all those that rely on a stable supply chain,” the association said on its website.

The 13-day strike that ended last Thursday involved about 7,400 port workers at more than 30 port terminals and other sites across the province.

The employers association says the proposed deal included “considerable hikes in wages and benefits.″

The union said it was protecting the interests of workers.

“Our position since day one has been to protect our jurisdiction and this position has not changed,″ the union statement said.

The strike froze billions of dollars worth of cargo.