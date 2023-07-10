FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Northwestern has fired Fitzgerald Monday, July 10, 2023, amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university's reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Northwestern fires football coach
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One." (Paramount Pictures via AP)
New ‘Mission: Impossible’ review
World News

Number of wildfires surges in British Columbia after weekend of lightning strikes

 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lightning strikes over the weekend triggered more than 100 new wildfires in British Columbia, raising the total above 300 and leading authorities to order on Monday a ban on campfires for most of the province.

The wildfire danger was high to extreme across most of British Colombia. The province’s Wildfire Service said almost 200 of the fires were ranked as out of control.

Officials warned of challenging conditions, with lightning storms forecast for most of the week and above-average temperatures throughout the central interior of the province.

Other news
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks to his reelection platform before attendees of the Mississippi Press Association annual meeting in Flowood, Miss., Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi’s Republican governor has 5 times more campaign cash than his Democratic rival
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves continues to raise significantly more campaign cash than Brandon Presley, the Democrat trying to unseat him.
Northwestern fires coach Pat Fitzgerald amid hazing scandal
Northwestern has fired coach Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university’s reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations.
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Platte County Sheriff's Office shows Lorna Roxanne Green, March 23, 2023, in Wheatland, Wyo. Green, a college student who authorities say admitted setting fire to a building slated to become Wyoming’s only full-service abortion clinic, has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, federal court documents showed Monday, July 10. (Platte County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
A woman accused of burning a Wyoming abortion clinic has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors
Federal court documents filed Monday show that a woman who authorities say admitted setting fire to what was to become Wyoming’s only full-service abortion clinic has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.
FILE - A cyclist passes by the Colorado Capitol building, Jan. 15, 2021, in Denver. Two Democratic representatives in Colorado filed a lawsuit on Friday, July 7, 2023, against their own caucus alleging that their colleagues repeatedly violated state open meetings law by gathering to discuss official business outside of the public's view and directing aides to “omit or disguise" some meetings from representatives' calendars. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Colorado lawmakers sue colleagues over closed-door meetings
Two Democratic representatives in Colorado are alleging that their colleagues repeatedly violated state open meetings law. Democratic Reps.

In announcing the campfire ban, Bowinin Ma, British Colunbia’s minister of emergency management, said the province expected ``continued extreme fire behaviour″ after 115 fires were sparked by lightning over the weekend.

Environment Canada said a high of 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 Farenheit) in Fort Nelson broke a 64-year-old record there Sunday.

Last week, the Canadian Forest Service said wildfires raging across Canada had already broken records for total areas burned, the number of people forced to evacuate their homes and the cost of fighting the blazes.

So far this year there have been 3,412 fires, well above the 10-year average of 2,751. The fires have burned 8.8 million hectares (27.7 million acres), exceeding the record of 7.6 million hectares (18.7 million acres) set in 1989.