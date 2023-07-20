AP PHOTOS: Canada’s wildfires blacken thousands of square miles, upend lives

Canada’s worst-ever wildfire season has choked much of North America with dangerous smoke for months, coupling with deadly heat around the globe in a summer that’s focusing the world’s attention on the perils of climate change.

By this week, some 42,000 square miles (109,000 square kilometers) had burned — an area roughly equivalent to the U.S. state of Virginia. About 900 fires were actively burning, with only about one-fifth considered under control.

Aerial views gave a glimpse of the fire’s sometimes hopscotching path across Canada’s rugged terrain — thousands of blackened trees near green stands as yet untouched by flame.

Yellow fencing surrounds a fourplex destroyed by a May wildfire at Sturgeon Lake Cree First Nation, northwest of Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, July 3, 2023. The building housed four of the tribe’s elders. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A bear forages near the Donnie Creek wildfire burning north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A scorched car rests in the yard of a home destroyed by a wildfire in the East Prairie Metis Settlement, Alberta, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The wildfires are disproportionately affecting Canada’s Indigenous communities, who make up a much larger share of evacuees than their share of the population. That includes members of the East Prairie Métis Settlement in northern Alberta, where 14 homes were destroyed in an early May fire and almost 300 people were evacuated.

Some on the front lines found time for joy amidst the hard work of fighting the flames. Fire crews from South Africa lightened the mood on the ground and on social media by dancing, singing and chanting before going to work in the woods. It’s the fifth year that men and women from that nation’s wildland fire agency have helped out in Canada.

Humans aren’t the only creatures affected by fire. Wild animals are often displaced as well, though it wasn’t clear whether that was the case for a bear nosing its way through unburned woods in British Columbia, a few miles from the massive Donnie Creek fire.

Carrol Johnston passes an indentation where her home stood before a May wildfire destroyed it in the East Prairie Metis Settlement, Alberta, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Johnston, who has been living in a nearby town, is awaiting a modular home so she can return to the land. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

South African firefighters dance during a break in their morning meeting in Fox Creek, Alberta, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

South African firefighters dance during a break in their morning meeting in Fox Creek, Alberta, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

South African firefighters sign a flag given to them by Canadian firefighters in Fox Creek, Alberta, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

South African firefighters gather for their morning meeting in Fox Creek, Alberta, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A car drives past scorched trees in the East Prairie Metis Settlement, Alberta, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Yellow fencing surrounds two buildings destroyed by a May wildfire at Sturgeon Lake Cree First Nation, northwest of Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Scorched trees stand along Highway 43 near Fox Creek, Alberta on Tuesday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Scorched cars rests in the yard of a home destroyed by wildfire in the East Prairie Metis Settlement, Alberta, on Wednesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Smoke billows from the Donnie Creek wildfire burning north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.