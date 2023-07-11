Montreal Canadiens sign forward Alex Newhook to four-year contract extension
MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens signed forward Alex Newhook to a four-year, $11.6 million contract extension Tuesday.
The deal carries an annual average value of $2.9 million. Newhook was acquired June 27 from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for 31st and 37th picks in the 2023 draft and defenseman Gianni Fairbrother.
The 22-year-old Canadian center had 16 goals and 14 assists in 82 games with the Avalanche last season and 27 goals and 39 assists over 159 games for Colorado, which drafted him 16th overall in 2019.
