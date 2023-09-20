UAW strike
Alexander Canario hits grand slam and Cubs rout Pirates 14-1 to remain in wild card spot

Chicago Cubs' Alexander Canario watches his grand slam off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
1 of 9 | 

Chicago Cubs’ Alexander Canario watches his grand slam off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Cubs third base coach Willie Harris, right, smiles after Alexander Canario home after Canario's grand slam off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
2 of 9 | 

Chicago Cubs third base coach Willie Harris, right, smiles after Alexander Canario home after Canario’s grand slam off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Cubs' Alexander Canario reacts to his grand slam off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
3 of 9 | 

Chicago Cubs’ Alexander Canario reacts to his grand slam off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Cubs' Alexander Canario watches his RBI double off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Quinn Priester, his first hit in the majors, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
4 of 9 | 

Chicago Cubs’ Alexander Canario watches his RBI double off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Quinn Priester, his first hit in the majors, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson throws to first after forcing out Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds at second getting on a double play hit into by Ke'Bryan Hayes during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
5 of 9 | 

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson throws to first after forcing out Pittsburgh Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds at second getting on a double play hit into by Ke’Bryan Hayes during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Fans react to a foul ball by Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
6 of 9 | 

Fans react to a foul ball by Chicago Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki hits a single off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Quinn Priester during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
7 of 9 | 

Chicago Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki hits a single off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Quinn Priester during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Cubs' Alexander Canario hits an RBI double off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Quinn Priester during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
8 of 9 | 

Chicago Cubs’ Alexander Canario hits an RBI double off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Quinn Priester during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez talks with relief pitcher Quinn Priester during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
9 of 9 | 

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez talks with relief pitcher Quinn Priester during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By MATT CARLSON
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Alexander Canario hit a grand slam for his first major league home run in an eight-run eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs ended a five-game losing streak with a 14-1 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

Cody Bellinger hit a three-run homer later in the eighth for the Cubs, who remained a half-game ahead of Miami for the final NL wild card, with Cincinnati one game behind Chicago.

Canario, a 23-year-old who debuted on Sept. 6, had five RBIs. He hit an RBI double in the sixth for his first big league hit and drove a hanging slider from into the left-field bleachers for a 10-1 lead against Kyle Nicolas. Chicago teammate Christopher Morel was so filled with emotion he pulled off his own jersey in the Cubs dugout.

Nicolas, a 24-year-old right-hander, gave up six runs while getting one out in his debut for a 162.00 career ERA.

Dansby Swanson and Seiya Suzuki also homered for the Cubs, and Suzuki had three of Chicago’s 12 hits. The Cubs are 10-1 against the Pirates this season.

In a game that started after a 1-hour, 25-minute rain delay, Javier Assad (4-3) allowed one run and five hits in five innings with eight strikeouts. Drew Smyly, José Cuas, Mark Leiter, Jr. and Luke Little finished a five-hitter.

Pirates batters struck out 16 times, one shy of their season high.

Pittsburgh’s Bailey Falter (2-9) allowed Swanson’s 21st homer and was replaced in the second by Quinn Priester, who gave up four runs and five hits in six innings

Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a solo homer for Pittsburgh (70-81), which was assured its eighth consecutive season without a winning record.

PIRATES MOVES

Pittsburgh selected the contract of RHP Kyle Nicolas from Triple-A Indianapolis before the game and optioned RHP Thomas Hatch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: DH/OF Andrew McCutchen (partially torn left Achilles) was transferred from the 10-day to the 60-day injured list.

Cubs: INF Nick Madrigal was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sunday with a right hamstring strain, and INF Jared Young was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Madrigal missed most of July with a similar injury. ... RHP Adbert Alzolay (right forearm strain) played long-toss on Tuesday. … RHP’s Brandon Hughes (right knee inflammation) and Nick Burdi (appendectomy) were set to continue rehab assignments at Triple-A Iowa.

UP NEXT

All-Star LHP Justin Steele (16-4) starts for the Cubs on Wednesday. He allowed six runs in seven innings in a 6-4 loss at Arizona on Friday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb