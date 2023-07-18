A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
Oregon’s Cannon Beach reopens after cougar sighting on iconic coastal rock led to closure

FILE - Beachgoers walk a dog and fly a kite as they near Haystack Rock, April 4, 2022, in Cannon Beach, Ore. Cannon Beach, a popular tourist destination, reopened Monday, July 17, 2023, after closing due to a cougar sighting near the iconic Haystack Rock. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday the cougar had moved on, as confirmed by wildlife and law enforcement officials. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — A cougar that climbed onto a towering rock off the coast of northwest Oregon over the weekend — probably in search of feathered prey — has abandoned the craggy formation, allowing for the popular Cannon Beach to reopen to visitors Monday.

Multiple agencies and organizations, from local and state police to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Parks and Recreation Department, responded to Sunday morning’s sighting of the big cat on the iconic Haystack Rock. The beach was closed to protect people and let it return to its usual habitat.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said officials later confirmed that the animal had moved on. A game camera captured an image of it leaving the rock Sunday night, and tracks were also found heading away, federal officials said.

State biologists believe the cougar ventured to Haystack Rock at low tide Saturday night to hunt birds, a behavior they have not previously witnessed at that site.

“While the forested areas along the coast are prime habitat for cougars, it is unusual that a cougar made its way on to Haystack Rock,” Paul Atwood, a biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said in a statement. “Their primary food source is deer, but they will also consume elk, other mammals and birds.”

However, cougars have been documented traveling to other similar small offshore islands in Washington state’s Olympic Peninsula, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service spokesperson Megan Nagel said via email.

Haystack Rock, protected as part of the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge and managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, is abundant with seabirds and sea life in the summer.

From March through September, tufted puffins, common murres, pigeon guillemot and black oystercatcher raise their young on the formation.

Part of the rock is closed year-round to all public use to protect nesting and roosting birds.