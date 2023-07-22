Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who is in London for a concert tour. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
Remembering Tony Bennett
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives
U.S. News

Boat crashes into jetty on Cape Cod, teen girl found dead in water

 
Share

DENNIS, Mass. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl has died in a boating accident on Cape Cod, state police said.

The boat with six people on board crashed into a jetty at Sesuit Harbor in Dennis at about 9 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from state police in Massachusetts.

The initial reports were that there were some injuries, and at least one occupant of the boat was missing.

Other news
Boston firefighters respond to reports of an electrical fire in the basement of the Massachusetts Statehouse on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. No injuries were reported. The fire forced the evacuation of the historic building, including the governor, lawmakers and the public. The building remained closed Wednesday. (AP Photo/Steve LeBlanc)
Electrical fire, carbon monoxide concerns close Massachusetts Statehouse for 2 days
The Massachusetts Statehouse was closed for a second day after an electrical fire in the basement was discovered.
Pages from the Shein website, left, and from the Temu site, right, are shown in this photo, in New York, Friday, June 23, 2023. Chinese e-commerce retailer Temu has filed a lawsuit accusing its rival Shein of violating U.S. antitrust law by blocking clothing manufacturers from working with Temu. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Chinese e-retailer Temu files lawsuit in US against rival Shein, alleging antitrust violations
Chinese e-commerce retailer Temu has filed a lawsuit accusing its rival Shein of violating U.S. antitrust law by blocking clothing manufacturers from working with Temu.
This booking photograph provided by the Nashua, N.H., Police Department shows Stacie Marie Laughton, 39, of Nashua, N.H. Laughton is charged with aiding and abetting the sexual exploitation of children, the U.S. attorney's office in Boston said in a statement. (Nashua N.H. Police booking photo via AP)
Former state lawmaker charged with sexual exploitation of children
A former New Hampshire state lawmaker and the one-time partner of a woman charged with taking sexually explicit photos of children at the Massachusetts day care center where she worked has also been charged in the case.
FILE - Heavy machinery is used to cut trees to widen an existing Central Maine Power power line corridor to make way for new utility poles, April 26, 2021, near Bingham, Maine. Developers of a project aimed at bringing hydropower from Canada to the New England power grid are trying to sort out how cost increases that occurred during lengthy litigation will be shared. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Hydropower transmission corridor to be renegotiated because of cost increases
Partners on a project aimed at bringing Canadian hydropower to the New England power grid are trying to sort out how cost increases during lengthy litigation will be shared.

The Coast Guard, the state Environmental Police, the Barnstable County Dive Team and the Sandwich Fire marine unit initiated a joint search effort and the girl’s body was recovered off Cold Storage Beach at about 11:30 p.m., the statement said.

In addition, a teenage male was taken to the hospital with a head laceration, state police said.

No names were made pubic.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office as well as environmental and local police are investigating.

Crews were conducting dive operations at the crash site on Saturday to search for debris from the boat.

No other details were released.