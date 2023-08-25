Spain’s soccer scandal
Trump’s mug shot
‘Dune: Part Two’ postponed
US sues SpaceX
Severe Michigan storms
U.S. News

Alabama teen charged with capital murder after newborn infant found in trash bin

 
Share

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama teenager has been charged with capital murder after police said she disposed of her newborn infant by placing it an apartment complex’s trash bin and trash compactor, authorities said.

“I’ve never even heard of something so horrific as this. It shocks the mind. It shocks the soul,” Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said at a press conference Thursday.

Jakayla Ashanti Williams, 18, of Dothan is being held without bond on a capital murder charge, court records show. Court records indicate Williams had her first court appearance Friday morning. Clay Wadsworth, a court-appointed attorney for Williams, could not immediately be reached by email for comment.

Police found the baby’s remains Thursday after sifting through the contents in the trash bin, which has a compaction mechanism that periodically crushes trash, Benny said.

Other news
FILE - A worker coils up the cord for a flight deck communications headset as a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane prepares to take off, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. Federal safety regulators are warning airlines to make sure that workers stay away from jet engines that are still running. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, that the alert follows “multiple" incidents of workers being hurt or killed during ground operations. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Federal officials are warning airlines to keep workers away from jet engines that are still running
FILE - Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) tries to get past Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders (42) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. Alabama opens their season at home against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)
Analysis: The empires strike back: Alabama, Ohio St, Clemson, Oklahoma regain their swagger in ’23
FILE - Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton fist bumps his players during the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game against South Alabama in New Orleans, Dec. 21, 2022. Conference USA heads into the season in transition. In some respects, it got smaller, with six teams defecting to the American Athletic Conference. In others, it got bigger, adding large markets to show off its product. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)
Western Kentucky looks like the team to beat as C-USA kicks off with 4 new members, ambitious slates

The grisly discovery was made after family members became suspicious of Williams’ claims that she dropped the baby off at a hospital and had given it to a “red-headed nurse,” Benny said.

The family went to the hospital on Thursday because they wanted to bring the baby home, he said. “The medical center called us because there was no evidence she had ever been at the hospital and dropped any baby off,” Benny said.

Police believe she had given birth in her room on the morning of Aug. 13 and placed the infant in the trash the same day.

“She went to an apartment complex on the west side of Dothan and placed a live newborn in a trash compactor,” Benny said.

Benny said the teen admitted placing the infant in the bin which was at the back of an apartment complex in Dothan.