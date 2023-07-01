Capitals acquire defenseman Joel Edmunson in a trade with the Canadiens

A group of police officers walk during a protest in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Steve Young is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
ESPN layoffs
People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
5G could disrupt flights
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
Sports

Capitals acquire defenseman Joel Edmunson in a trade with the Canadiens

FILE - Joel Edmundson speaks to reporters during an end of season NHL hockey media availability in Brossard, Quebec, Friday, April 14, 2023. The Washington Capitals have acquired Edmundson in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens, Saturday, July 1. The Capitals sent third- and seventh-round picks in the 2024 draft to the Canadiens for the veteran defenseman. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

FILE - Joel Edmundson speaks to reporters during an end of season NHL hockey media availability in Brossard, Quebec, Friday, April 14, 2023. The Washington Capitals have acquired Edmundson in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens, Saturday, July 1. The Capitals sent third- and seventh-round picks in the 2024 draft to the Canadiens for the veteran defenseman. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By STEPHEN WHYNO and AP Hockey Writer
 
Share

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals have acquired Joel Edmundson in a trade Saturday with the Montreal Canadiens.

The Capitals sent third- and seventh-round picks in the 2024 draft to the Canadiens for the veteran defenseman.

Montreal is retaining half of Edmundson’s salary in the final year of his contract, which means Washington gets him at a bargain salary cap hit of $1.75 million.

Other news
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) celebrates with Dmitry Orlov (81) after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins close out record regular season, beat Canadiens 5-4
MONTREAL (AP) — David Pastrnak’s goal midway through the third period was the winner and the Boston Bruins closed out their record-setting regular season with a 5-4 comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.
New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) is congratulated for his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders won 4-2.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Islanders beat Canadiens 4-2 to wrap up playoff spot
NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored twice and the New York Islanders beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Wednesday night to wrap up a playoff spot.
New York Islanders' Hudson Fasching (20) smiles after a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Nelson scores 2 as Isles top Canadiens, clinch playoff berth
NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored twice as the New York Islanders beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 Wednesday night and clinched a playoff berth.
Toronto Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting (58) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens with Ryan O'Reilly (90) and Auston Matthews (34) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Marner sets career high with 98 points, Maple Leafs roll
TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner had two goals and an assist to reach a career-high 98 points for the season, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs rout the Montreal Canadiens 7-1 on Saturday night.

Edmundson helped St. Louis win the Stanley Cup in 2019 and has been traded three times since. An injury limited him to 61 games last season with Montreal.

The 30-year-old gives the Capitals much-needed depth on their blue line after trading away Dmitry Orlov before the deadline this past season.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports