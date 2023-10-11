Israel-Hamas war
Mary Lou Retton illness
Orioles get swept
George Santos indictment
Titan submersible
U.S. News

Capitol riot prosecutors seek prison for former Michigan candidate for governor

FILE - Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelly leaves the U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, Mich., with his family and supporters on June 9, 2022. The former Republican candidate for Michigan governor pleaded guilty on July 27, 2023, to a misdemeanor charge for his participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

FILE - Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelly leaves the U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, Mich., with his family and supporters on June 9, 2022. The former Republican candidate for Michigan governor pleaded guilty on July 27, 2023, to a misdemeanor charge for his participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

 
Share

ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors are recommending a prison sentence for a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for his participation in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.

Ryan Kelley’s arrest in 2022 gave his campaign a burst of notoriety in a conservative multi-candidate field, but he ended up finishing far behind other supporters of former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary election. Conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary but ultimately lost to incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat.

Prosecutors, citing Kelley’s lack of remorse, are urging a judge to lock him up for three months when he returns to a Washington court Oct. 17, The Detroit News reported.

“For two years, Kelley posted statements on Facebook and other social media, making light of the riot, falsely denying that any violence took place, and insisting that he engaged in no wrongdoing,” prosecutors said in a court filing.

Other news
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Michigan coach Juwan Howard, in recovery mode, has a heart surgery friend in Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to United Auto Workers members at a rally in Detroit, Sept. 15, 2023. Gov. Whitmer announced Tuesday, Oct. 10 that the state will be launching a $20 million nationwide talent attraction marketing campaign that will aim to address slow population growth in the state. The campaign will run in 11 states and target several cities, including New York and San Francisco. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)
Michigan launches nationwide talent recruitment effort to address stagnant population growth
Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) celebrates after making a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
STAT WATCH: Michigan’s defense is as stingy as ever, allowing fewer than 7 points per game

In July, Kelley, who lives in Ottawa County, pleaded guilty to a charge of illegally entering a restricted area.

He climbed an “architectural feature” outside the Capitol and then gestured for other rioters behind him to move toward stairs leading up to the building, prosecutors said.

Kelley has said he was “protesting the government” because he did not like the results of the 2020 election.

Defense attorney Gary Springstead said probation, not prison, is an appropriate sentence.

“Mr. Kelley has proven over the last 42 years that he is capable of being a law-abiding citizen and this is his first brush with the law,” Springstead said.