Inter Miami's Lionel Messi waves to fans as he is introduced during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Messi makes Miami debut
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE- This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor on June 7, 2016. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday, July 15, 2023. The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.(Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
U.S. News

6 dead and 3 injured in two-car collision in Washington

 
Share

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The death toll of a two-car collision rose from five to six Sunday afternoon in Tacoma, Washington, according to law-enforcement officials.

The initial four survivors were in “critical condition” after the midday crash, announced Trooper John Dattilo, a spokesperson for Washington State Patrol. But by Sunday afternoon, one had died, joining five others killed by the collision.

Dattilo said the Major Accident Investigation Team is responding to the crash. But he did not provide further information.

Other news
FILE - Police walk past evidence markers at a scene on Sept. 3, 2020, in Lacey, Wash., where Michael Reinoehl, a man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group was killed as investigators moved in to arrest him. Reinoehl's estate has sued over his killing in federal court on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The lawsuit alleges that officers, who had obtained an arrest warrant just hours before in the chaotic aftermath of the Portland shooting, had no other plan than to use deadly force against Reinoehl.(AP Photo/Ted Warren, File)
Estate of anti-fascist shot and killed by police in Washington state files wrongful death lawsuit
A federal lawsuit alleges police in Washington state had no plan other than to use deadly force against a fugitive who was on the run days after shooting a member of a far-right group when supporters of then-President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in Portland, Oregon, street
FILE - An inmate huddles under a heavy blanket on a bunk in the psychiatric unit of the Pierce County Jail in Tacoma, Wash, on Oct. 15, 2014. A federal judge has found Washington state in contempt and ordered it to pay more than $100 million in fines for failing to provide timely psychiatric services to mentally ill people who are forced to wait in jails for weeks or months. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Judge holds Washington state in contempt for not providing services to mentally ill people in jails
A federal judge has found Washington state in contempt and ordered it to pay more than $100 million for failing to provide timely psychiatric services to mentally ill people who must wait in jails for weeks.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, left, alongside U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer and U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, speaks about a $9.4 million federal grant dedicated to the replacement of the Port Orchard Marina breakwater in Port Orchard, Wash. (AP Photo/Ed Komenda)
Federal money to help pay for breakwater, trails, other projects in Washington state
The U.S. government is chipping in about $130 million to support several Washington state projects that range from replacing a storm-damaged breakwater at a Port Orchard marina to helping a Native American tribe move from ancestral villages threatened by rising seas.
Smoke from a wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge in Washington State rises in the background in this view Hood River, Ore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Authorities have more than doubled the number of people battling the wildfire that has burned some homes and forced the evacuation of hundreds of others in southwestern Washington near the Columbia River Gorge. (Joel Odom/The Oregonian via AP)
Help arrives to battle wildfire in Washington state near Columbia River Gorge
Authorities have more than doubled the number of people battling a wildfire that has burned structures and forced the evacuation of homes in southwestern Washington near the Columbia River Gorge.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those involved,” he said on Twitter.