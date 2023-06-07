6 injured after car crashes through front of Subway sandwich shop in Rhode Island

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Six people were taken to Rhode Island hospitals after a car crashed into a Subway sandwich shop on Wednesday.

Those injured in the crash that happened shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday included the driver of the car. The others were workers and customers at the shop located at the Apple Valley Mall in Greenville. Two of the injured had been trapped under the car.

A witness said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it smashed through the front of the shop, continued on through the shop and damaged a Planet Fitness, Smithfield Deputy Fire Chief Steven Quattrini told reporters.

Quattrini said the injured included four in serious condition and one in critical condition and a sixth he described as “walking wounded.”

The investigation is ongoing, Quattrini said.