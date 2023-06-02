Toddler returned to parents after SUV stolen with child inside in Florida

HOLLY HILL, Fla. (AP) — A toddler was reunited with his parents in Florida shortly after someone stole his mother’s SUV with him inside, police said.

The vehicle theft occurred Thursday morning outside a Holly Hill home, just north of Daytona Beach, after the 2-year-old boy was left sleeping in a car seat, Holly Hill police said in a news release.

The child’s mother told officers that she pulled into the driveway of a relative’s house and ran inside to grab something. In a matter of seconds, someone walked from across the street, entered the vehicle and drove away with the child still in the SUV, police said

A short time later, someone called 911 after finding the boy in the parking lot of a nearby auto body shop, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office . Deputies responded and returned the child to his parents. He appeared to be unharmed.

Police continued to search for red Volkswagen Tiguan and the person who stole it.