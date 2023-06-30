Supreme Court rulings
Protests in France
Russian rebellion
Alan Arkin dies
Indiana Jones
Sports

FIFA orders Cardiff to pay Nantes final instalments of transfer fee for player who died in crash

 
Share

LONDON (AP) — FIFA has ordered Cardiff to pay French club Nantes the remaining instalments for the transfer fee of Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash in 2019 before he could join the Welsh team.

Sala died when the light aircraft he was traveling in from France crashed into the English Channel in January 2019, two days after Cardiff had announced the signing of the 28-year-old Argentine forward from Nantes.

Cardiff had already been ordered by FIFA to pay the first instalment of the 15-million-pound ($19-million) transfer fee, a decision that was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last August. Soccer’s world governing body on Friday ordered Cardiff to pay the last two instalments as well.

Other news
James Crown, University of Chicago board of trustees chair, listens during a meeting, on May 30, 2007, in Chicago. Crown, an executive and philanthropist who recently announced an effort to rally other business leaders to help fight violent crime in Chicago, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, in a car crash on a racing track in Colorado. He was 70. (Milbert O. Brown/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Chicago business executive and philanthropist Jim Crown killed in Colorado racetrack crash
Jim Crown, an executive and philanthropist who recently announced an effort to rally other Chicago business leaders to help fight violent crime, has died in a car crash on a racing track in Colorado.
This aerial image taken from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles shows the scene of a crash on Interstate 710 in north Long Beach, Calif., Monday, June 26, 2023. Five people were killed and one was injured in the fiery single-vehicle crash on a Southern California freeway early Monday, authorities said. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)
5 people killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash on a Southern California freeway
Five people are dead — including two 15-year-olds — and another person has major injuries after a single-vehicle crash on a Southern California freeway.
FILE - A vendor sits beside a copy of a morning newspaper which reports missing Titanic submersible and onboard five people, including Pakistani nationals Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, at a stall, in Karachi, Pakistan on June 21, 2023. The saga of a lost submersible that had gone into the depths of the ocean to see the Titanic wreckage rippled across the national and global conversation. But a far bigger disaster days earlier, the wrecking of a ship off Greece filled with migrants, didn't become a moment-by-moment worldwide focus in anywhere near the same way. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan, File)
What the Titanic submersible saga and the Greek migrant shipwreck say about our reactions to tragedy
The saga of a lost submersible that had gone into the depths of the ocean to see the Titanic wreckage rippled across the national and global conversation.
FILE - Submersible pilot Randy Holt, right, communicates with the support boat as he and Stockton Rush, left, CEO and Co-Founder of OceanGate, dive in the company's submersible, "Antipodes," about three miles off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., June 28, 2013. Rescuers are racing against time to find the missing submersible carrying five people, who were reported overdue Sunday night, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
What happens during a catastrophic implosion? Titan submersible occupants likely died instantly
The Titan submersible suffered a catastrophic implosion that experts say likely killed its pilot and four passengers instantly amid intense pressure in the North Atlantic’s deep waters.

After the crash, Cardiff disputed that the transfer deal with Nantes had been finalized. In May, the Welsh club launched a legal case in France seeking about $120 million in compensation from Nantes, arguing that the French club should be held accountable for the accident which led to Sala’s death.

Cardiff on Friday issued a statement highlighting that Nantes chief executive Franck Kita was placed into police custody this week as part of a French investigation into alleged money laundering and tax evasion.

“In the circumstances, (Cardiff) considers that it would have been fairer if the requirement to pay FC Nantes had been deferred until the conclusion of the French police investigations and the club’s claim against FC Nantes in the French courts,” Cardiff said in the statement.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports