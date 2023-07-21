FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Toronto Blue Jays acquire reliever Génesis Cabrera in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals

 
SEATTLE (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired reliever Génesis Cabrera in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday for minor league catcher Sammy Hernandez.

The 26-year-old Cabrera was designated for assignment by St. Louis on Monday. The Blue Jays designated right-hander Trent Thornton for assignment to make room for Cabrera on the 40-man roster.

Cabrera made his big league debut with St. Louis in 2019. The left-hander is 13-11 with a 4.14 ERA in 174 games.

Cabrera has struggled this year, going 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA in 32 appearances. He allowed two runs and three hits in 1 1/3 innings in his final game with St. Louis last weekend.

The 19-year-old Hernandez has split this season between the Florida Complex League team and Class A Dunedin, batting .213 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 42 games.

The catcher was selected by Toronto in the 14th round of the 2022 draft.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports