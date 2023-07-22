Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras departs with right hip tightness
CHICAGO (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras left Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs because of right hip tightness.
Contreras drove in two runs against his former team. He hit an RBI double in the fifth inning, and then was replaced by Iván Herrera behind the plate before the Cubs batted in the sixth.
The Cardinals said Contreras is day to day.
BOSTON (AP) — Willson Contreras’ demotion from catching didn’t last very long.
St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said before Saturday’s game against Boston that the 31-year-old Contreras will be back behind the plate on Monday night when the Cardinals open a homestand against the Milwaukee Brewers.
CHICAGO (AP) — It was rainy and cold in Chicago. Not that it mattered all that much to Willson Contreras — even amid his bumpy transition to St. Louis.
CHICAGO (AP) — Like so many other days at Wrigley Field, Willson Contreras seized the moment.
This time, in a St. Louis Cardinals jersey.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Signed as Yadier Molina’s replacement, Willson Contreras won’t be spending much time behind the plate during the next few weeks.
The 31-year-old Contreras is batting .244 with 11 homers and 40 RBIs in his first season with St. Louis. He finalized an $87.5 million, five-year contract with the Cardinals in December.
