Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who is in London for a concert tour. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
Remembering Tony Bennett
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives
Sports

Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras departs with right hip tightness

 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras left Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs because of right hip tightness.

Contreras drove in two runs against his former team. He hit an RBI double in the fifth inning, and then was replaced by Iván Herrera behind the plate before the Cubs batted in the sixth.

The Cardinals said Contreras is day to day.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras (40) celebrates after his solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Cardinals’ Willson Contreras to return to catching duties on Monday
BOSTON (AP) — Willson Contreras’ demotion from catching didn’t last very long.

St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said before Saturday’s game against Boston that the 31-year-old Contreras will be back behind the plate on Monday night when the Cardinals open a homestand against the Milwaukee Brewers.
St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras reacts as the Chicago Cubs pay a video tribute to him before a baseball game on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Chicago. Contreras returned to Wrigley Field for the first time since leaving the Cubs after last season. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Willson Contreras returns to Wrigley Field — as Cardinals DH
CHICAGO (AP) — It was rainy and cold in Chicago. Not that it mattered all that much to Willson Contreras — even amid his bumpy transition to St. Louis.
St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras rounds first on his RBI double off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman during the sixth inning of a baseball game on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Contreras leads Cardinals past Cubs 3-1 in return to Wrigley
CHICAGO (AP) — Like so many other days at Wrigley Field, Willson Contreras seized the moment.

This time, in a St. Louis Cardinals jersey.
St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras hits a two-run double in the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Thursday May 4, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
Cardinals to use Contreras as primary DH for next few weeks
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Signed as Yadier Molina’s replacement, Willson Contreras won’t be spending much time behind the plate during the next few weeks.

The 31-year-old Contreras is batting .244 with 11 homers and 40 RBIs in his first season with St. Louis. He finalized an $87.5 million, five-year contract with the Cardinals in December.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports