Cardinals place Edman on IL with wrist inflammation and recall rookie Fermín

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US sending cluster munitions
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
Sports

Cardinals place Edman on IL with wrist inflammation and recall rookie Fermín

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Tommy Edman dives to catch a fly ball by Houston Astros' Yainer Diaz to end the top of the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Tommy Edman dives to catch a fly ball by Houston Astros’ Yainer Diaz to end the top of the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By MATT CARLSON
 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman on the 10-day injured list with right wrist inflammation Friday before their game against the Chicago White Sox and recalled infielder José Fermín from Triple-A Memphis.

The switch-hitting Edman is batting .239 with seven home runs, 29 RBIs and a team-leading 14 stolen bases. The NL Gold Glove winner at second base in 2021, Edman has played second, shortstop, center field and right field this season.

Edman had not batted since Tuesday, but did enter the Cardinals’ last two games, at Miami, as a defensive replacement.

Other news
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' pitcher Andrew Painter delivers to a Minnesota Twins batter during a spring training baseball game March 1, 2023, in Fort Myers, Fla. Painter is undergoing testing because of discomfort in his right elbow, manager Rob Thomson said Friday, July 7. Thomson did not say what type of testing Painter will have but said the 19-year-old right-hander starting feeling discomfort after a bullpen session Thursday. Painter sprained the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow during spring training. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Phillies’ RHP Andrew Painter undergoing testing on right elbow after setback
Top Philadelphia Phillies prospect Andrew Painter is undergoing testing because of discomfort in his right elbow.
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) and Amed Rosario celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Guardians won 2-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase withdraws from All-Star Game
Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has withdrawn from next week’s All-Star Game in order to spend time with his pregnant girlfriend in the Dominican Republic.
New York Yankees left fielder Jake Bauers catches a ball hit by Baltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier for the out during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes moved to 60-day injured list, out until August
Nestor Cortes won’t return to the New York Yankees until August at the earliest. The 28-year-old left-hander was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Friday.
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia jogs around the bases after hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning in a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Arlington, Texas, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)
Texas Rangers have 5 All-Star starters after García added along with Baltimore’s Hays
Texas will become the first team in 47 years to have five position players start in the All-Star Game after the Rangers’ Adolis García and the Baltimore Orioles Austin Hays were picked to join the American League lineup as injury replacements.

Manager Oliver Marmol said imaging on Edman’s wrist showed no structural damage, but the 28-year-old was experiencing discomfort when swinging the bat.

“He started to feel it more and more,” Marmol said. “It started to really bother him, so we just shut it down.”

The utility man will not swing a bat for the next four or five days as he recovers over the All-Star break. Marmol added Edman could “do everything else.”

Edman is on the injured list for the first time in five major league seasons.

Fermín, 24, was batting .180 with two homers and four RBIs in seven games at Memphis. He started the season with the Cardinals’ Florida rookie league team, then moved to Low-A Palm Beach.

Acquired from Cleveland in November 2022, Fermín will make his major league debut with his first appearance.

__

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports